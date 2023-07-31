Submit Release
External merchandise trade statistics for June 2023

MACAU, July 31 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that total merchandise export amounted to MOP1.18 billion in June 2023, up by 23.0% year-on-year. Value of re-exports (MOP1.05 billion) rose by 29.2%, of which re-exports of Articles for casino and Machines, apparatus & parts jumped by 554.4% and 35.3% respectively, while those of Travel goods & handbags and Wine dropped by 49.5% and 39.1% respectively. Value of domestic exports (MOP135 million) decreased by 10.4%, of which domestic exports of Copper & articles thereof and Garments fell by 48.6% and 5.3% respectively, while those of Bread, pastry, cakes, biscuits & other bakers’ wares surged by 111.0%. Meanwhile, total merchandise import went up by 14.9% year-on-year to MOP11.97 billion; imports of Articles for casino and Gold jewellery showed respective growth of 328.7% and 95.4%, whereas imports of Mobile phones and Beauty, cosmetic & skincare products reduced by 34.6% and 4.8% respectively. Merchandise trade deficit totalled MOP10.79 billion in June.

In the second quarter of 2023, total value of merchandise export (MOP3.21 billion) dropped by 2.7% year-on-year while that of merchandise import (MOP36.09 billion) rose by 1.4%, resulting in a trade deficit of MOP32.88 billion.

In the first half of 2023, total value of merchandise export dropped by 11.3% year-on-year to MOP6.36 billion, of which value of re-exports (MOP5.63 billion) and domestic exports (MOP728 million) fell by 8.0% and 30.7% respectively. Total value of merchandise import decreased by 2.8% year-on-year to MOP71.67 billion. Merchandise trade deficit totalled MOP65.30 billion for the first half of 2023, down by MOP1.27 billion from MOP66.57 billion a year earlier.

Analysed by destination, merchandise export to mainland China (MOP397 million), Hong Kong (MOP4.84 billion), the USA (MOP208 million) and the EU (MOP70 million) declined by 42.1%, 12.3%, 37.0% and 34.7% respectively year-on-year in the first half of 2023. Meanwhile, exports to the Belt and Road Countries (MOP232 million) expanded by 11.4%, while exports to the Portuguese-speaking Countries (MOP490 thousand) slid by 43.7%. Exports of Textiles & garments went down by 30.1% year-on-year to MOP667 million, and exports of Non-textiles dipped by 8.4% to MOP5.70 billion.

By place of origin, merchandise import from the EU (MOP23.86 billion) and mainland China (MOP18.92 billion) decreased by 7.8% and 12.8% respectively year-on-year in the first half of 2023, while those from the Belt and Road Countries (MOP16.19 billion) and the Portuguese-speaking Countries (MOP754 million) rose by 20.7% and 59.9% respectively. Analysed by place of consignment, merchandise import from Hong Kong (MOP59.00 billion) dropped by 6.5% year-on-year, whereas imports from mainland China (MOP9.59 billion) increased by 18.1%. Imports of Consumer goods went up by 2.1% to MOP55.30 billion, of which imports of Food & beverages (MOP12.67 billion) and Gold jewellery (MOP7.04 billion) expanded by 38.8% and 39.8% respectively; on the other hand, imports of Beauty, cosmetic & skincare products (MOP7.05 billion) shrank by 38.7%. Imports of Fuels & lubricants (MOP3.24 billion) and Construction materials (MOP1.52 billion) went up by 5.9% and 1.0% respectively, whereas imports of Mobile phones (MOP2.67 billion) slid by 61.5%.

External merchandise trade totalled MOP78.03 billion in the first half of 2023, down by 3.6% compared with MOP80.92 billion a year earlier.

