The Unmistakable Afrococoa Extend their Reach to Global Levels, with the Brand New Amapiano Album ‘3 am’.

Afrococoa Amapiano Album 3AM

Uniquely recognisable Afrobeats legends Afrococoa shift gears distinctly this summer, with the release of their 4th studio album, the amapiano-infused ‘3 am’.

MINSK, BELARUS, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Uniquely recognisable Afrobeats legends Afrococoa shift gears distinctly this summer, with the release of their fourth studio album, the amapiano-infused ‘3 am’.

The highly anticipated project brings together faultless musicianship, catchy songwriting and deeply rooted philosophical musings across a memorable collection.

Immersive layers of tribal rhythm, soulful melody and distinct vocals make up the unrivalled sound of the eclectic and uniquely recognisable ‘3 am’.

Founded in Minsk, by Nigerian songwriter and artist Osagie Ojea, Afrococoa celebrate the uplifting roots of Afrobeats with a creatively fresh, colourful and captivating edge of identity.

Releasing August 1st, ‘3 am’ features the well-received single ‘Gbola Palliative’, as well as the unmissable grooves ‘Party Rider’, the melodic and heartfelt ‘How u do’, and the blissfully euphoric ‘Entertainer’.

Boasting media praise in multiple high-profile blogs and news outlets, Osagie Ojea and Afrococoa have already hit the scene with vast appeal, thanks to their boldly creative new twist on the traditional bounce and bravado of Afrobeats.

Openly incorporating aspects of Dancehall, Jazz, Rock and Reggae, the Afrococoa sound continues to connect with a swiftly expanding global audience. Having started their tour of Europe two years ago, the now renowned live act Afrococoa has built up an unbreakable following across the continent. As such, the new album ‘3 am’ will no doubt raise the bar further still - and will be showcased in style at their upcoming debut show in Germany on August 4th.



CONNECT WITH AFROCOCOA:

WEBSITE // SPOTIFY //

Afrococoa - Gbola Palliative