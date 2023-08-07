Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire invites guests to join them for a country Christmas

Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire Christmas Milo and Dougal Off Piste - Alpine style restaurant

‘Tis the season to celebrate in the ultimate Christmas wonderland, where the trees are decked, log fires lit, and magical memories can be made.

DOGMERSFIELD PARK, CHALKY LANE, DOGMERSFIELD, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Tis the season to celebrate in the ultimate Christmas wonderland, where the trees are decked, log fires lit, and magical memories can be made. This festive season, Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire is an even prettier package to unwrap, with Christmas offerings including enchanting carriage rides, indulgent food selections, special performances of much-loved pantomimes and luxurious accommodations. The most wonderful time of the year is even more wonderful when staying at Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire.

Off Piste

A host of festive delights awaits at Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire this holiday season. For an authentic taste of the Swiss Alps in the heart of the English countryside, the Hotel’s ski lodge restaurant Off Piste will make a welcome return.

Christmas Dining

Executive Chef Talha Barkin’s love for local produce will be showcased in every dish in Wild Carrot, as he creates connections to the landscape through ingredients, presentation and flavours. From the traditional Christmas Day lunch and family-style Boxing Day feast to a Bombay evening and five course New Year’s Eve dinner, enjoy an exceptional culinary journey this festive season.

Festivi-Teas

For a special treat there is no better place to experience a quintessentially British afternoon tea than the Hotel’s picturesque Drawing Room. Festive themed cakes and pastries will be served alongside a selection of traditional finger sandwiches and freshly baked scones. In the spirit of the season, Champagne packages will also be available for a truly memorable celebration.

Festive Spirit

For the perfect Christmas tipple and a relaxing escape from the Christmas chaos, join talented Mixologist Surinder Virk in the property’s historic 18th century Library Bar, serving a host of craft whiskies and Christmas cocktails – perfect to get in the festive spirit.

Fun-Filled Activities

Create everlasting Christmas memories this December and a host of festive fun, with everything from cosy carriage rides around the estate to the property’s onsite kids club.

Enter a wonderous world where anything could happen with a spectacular pantomime performance of Cinderella on the estate this Christmas. Fun for all the family, enjoy the interactive elements and audience participation while being transported to a new adventure.

Winter Water Wonderland

To relax and unwind, guests can escape to the 18th century stable block Spa. Take a dip in the conservatory-style pool, while the little ones make a splash in the family adventure pool Sharkie’s Reef and celebrate with a special treasure hunt with the property’s very own Pirate Charlie.

Christmas Capers

Splurge at the Hotel’s festive market and explore the estate’s Christmas delights, from eye-catching wildlife sculptures donated by The Farnham Sculpture Park and vintage car display to birdwatching across the estate.

Special Moments

Enjoy an evening of carol singing and mulled wine on Christmas Eve to get everyone into the holiday spirit and await Santa’s arrival on Christmas Day as he joins guests in the Manor House to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas.

Share the love this Christmas while having a family photo taken in the Drawing Room, where it will be transposed onto a special postcard to send to loved ones.