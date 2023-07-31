BLUETTI to Showcase Innovative Power Solutions at WOCEE 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- BLUETTI, a leading provider of innovative power solutions, will attend the World of Consumer Electronics Expo (WOCEE) 2023. From August 9 to 12, BLUETTI will showcase its advanced innovations ranging from EB3A portable generator to the upcoming EP600 home energy storage systems at booth #G200, SMX Convention Center Manila, Philippines.
Considering the recurring power outages caused by natural disasters, especially typhoons in the Philippines, BLUETTI is bringing various energy storage products to help handle the challenges.
Upcoming Home Battery System-EP600/EP500Pro
The EP600&B500 system, BLUETT’s first modular home energy storage, will show up at the event. With a flexible capacity of 9920Wh to 19840Wh, it allows users to tailor their energy storage as needed. Featuring a robust 6000W output, the EP600 can power all home appliances during blackouts, and keep the house running as usual.
Another newcomer EP500Pro, a 3000W all-in-one power station, will be on display. Equipped with a 5100Wh battery and four wheels, the EP500Pro ensures enough energy capacity and mobility.
Movable Home Backup Power - AC300 /AC200MAX
The AC300 works with B300 batteries to provide 3072Wh to 18432Wh of energy storage. Boasting a responsive UPS function, the AC300 could provide 3000W emergency backup power for household appliances such as refrigerators and microwave ovens. Additionally, the compact AC200MAX power station, with 2048Wh capacity and 2200W output, serves as an ideal solution for short-term power cuts and various off-grid power needs.
Portable Power Stations - EB3A/EB55/EB70
BLUETTI's EB series is designed to be compact and lightweight, weighing between 4.6kg to 9.7kg. These small generators offer multiple outlets and recharging methods, enabling users to charge electronics and portable devices during emergencies or outdoor activities.
BLUETTI's presence at WOCEE 2023 exemplifies its unwavering commitment to delivering clean energy solutions that empower communities and individuals alike. Looking ahead, BLUETTI continues to pioneer more eco-friendly and reliable energy products, envisioning a sustainable future for all.
About BLUETTI
BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.
Aria Qi
Aria Qi
