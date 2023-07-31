Infant Nutrition Market to Surpass $95.5 Billion by 2032 Drives Due to Increase in Awareness among Consumers

Infant Nutrition Market

The growth of infant nutrition is highly dependent on the awareness among the consumers to provide complete nutrition to their child.

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Infant Nutrition Market," The infant nutrition market was valued at $45.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $95.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2032. The most significant factor that influences a child growth and development is nutrition. Infant nutrition facilitates healthy growth of babies, improves cognitive performance and development, prevents them from allergies, and increases gastrointestinal health & immunity.

The number of women as a part of the labor workforce has increased over the past few years due to rise in literacy rate. The ratio is estimated to increase in the near future, owing to the supportive government policies. The infant nutrition products offer parents the convenience to lessen their time in manual preparation of baby foods and simultaneously take care of the babies, which is expected to boost the market growth during the infant nutrition market forecast period.

The key players operating in the infant nutrition industry include Abbott, Arla Foods Amba, Campbell Soups, Dana Dairy Group Ltd., Danone, Nestle S.A., Reckitt Benckise (Mead Johnson & Company LLC), Perrigo Company Plc, Heinz Baby, and Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF).

Continuous innovation in product functionality and performance along with coherent strategies such as tailored packaging, which reflect the healthy ingredients of the baby food products allow major players in the market to sustain in the consumer-centric market. Moreover, attractive & convenient packaging acts as a key selling point for leading manufacturers. As a result, prominent players in the market have introduced baby food in a variety of packaging formats, including, but not limited to stand up pouches, glass & plastic containers, and cans, which helps increase the companies' infant nutrition market share.

The infant nutrition market is segmented depending on product type, form, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, it is categorized into follow-on milk, specialty baby milk, infant milk, prepared baby food, and dried baby food. According to form, it is into solid baby food and liquid baby food. As per distribution channel, it is divided into e-commerce and offline channels. Moreover, the market is further classified into third-level segmentation through the distribution channel. Depending on offline channel, it is fragmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacy, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, UAE, and rest of LAMEA).

Depending on the product type, the infant milk segment dominated the market in 2022, garnering around two-fifth of the market share according to the infant nutrition market analysis; moreover, the prepared baby food segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2032. In addition, special attention is given to the fat equivalents in newborn milk to mimic HMF counterparts since human breast milk (HBM) is supposed to be replaced by it. To improve infant milk digestion and fat and mineral absorption, the current trend in the newborn nutrition industry is to produce fat analogues by integrating palmitic acid in fatty acids through a lipase-catalyzed reaction.

