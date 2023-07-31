PallyCon and HISPlayer join forces to enable DRM-protected Video Streaming inside Unity Games and Metaverses.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- HISPlayer , the premium video streaming player SDK for Unity and Unreal, and PallyCon , the industry-leading security technology and trusted Digital Rights Management ( DRM ) service provider are pleased to announce collaboration to enable DRM protected premium video streaming inside Unity and Unreal games and Metavers. This strategic partnership aims to bring video content protection also into the gaming and metaverse industries.As a first step in this partnership, the companies have finished the integration of HISPlayer SDK for Unity with NCG iOS DRM. This solution enables developers to include protected HLS and DASH video streaming directly inside Unity games and metaverses while ensuring the highest video streaming quality and the most advanced features. As a result, the contents being used by the OTT industry can now be distributed into games and metaverses without any security concerns and with no need to re-encoded those contents.Carlos Lucas, CEO of HISPlayer said: “Our company is committed to secure the best video quality inside games and metaverses, which includes the combination of our technology with complementing technologies such as DRM. PallyCon is a strong partner of ours, with presence in the gaming industry and focus on delivering premium quality software, which makes them a perfect partner of ours, especially in the Asian and Indian markets.James Ahn, CEO of PallyCon said: “The technical partnership between PallyCon and HISPlayer marks a significant milestone in the evolution of content protection within virtual environments. Our software-based proprietary DRM combined with HISPlayer's optimized rendering capabilities sets a new standard for secure video playback in Unity-based applications. Whether it's video streaming, E-books, NFT’s, VR/AR content, our NCG DRM solution offers unparalleled content protection for a wide range of applications.“About PallyCon:PallyCon is a premium content protection service from INKA Entworks Inc. Trusted by 200+ customers globally, providing 360-degree, cloud-based end-to-end content security for OTT platforms, such as Multi DRM, Forensic Watermarking, Distributor Watermarking, Anti Piracy services, Transcoding and packaging service and App Security with Quick and Simple integration. It is a ONE-IN-ALL solution for OTT owners.About HISPlayer:HISPlayer is the premium video streaming Player SDK for Unity and Unreal Engine games and metaverses. Its technology is a combination of media player software with advanced rendering software, creating a unique product that allows the inclusion of premium video streaming inside Unity and Unreal applications. HISPlayer is available for Android, iOS, WebGL, Windows, MacOS as well as for the most popular VR/AR headsets. Visit www.hisplayer.com

