Koinly Celebrates Reaching 1 Million Users Milestone

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Koinly, a leading cryptocurrency tax platform, today announced a significant milestone — surpassing 1 million users globally.

Since its inception, Koinly has continuously evolved to meet the changing needs of the crypto space, simplifying crypto tax calculations for individuals and accountants worldwide.

Despite the recent crypto winter, Koinly has seen remarkable growth globally, with investors understanding their obligations and seeking platforms to aid them when tax time comes.

Robin Singh, Founder and CEO of Koinly, said, "I'm extremely proud and humbled to announce that Koinly has exceeded 1 million users. Notably, this milestone has been achieved in just a few years by an incredibly dedicated and resilient team in an extremely volatile market."

The platform, renowned for its advanced tracking and tax calculation algorithms, has been instrumental in helping users manage their crypto assets and comply with various regulatory requirements, bringing trust and transparency to the crypto ecosystem.

Reflecting on the platform's resilience amidst recent market downturns, Mr Singh stated, "Despite the recent crypto bear market, our users have continued to trust us with their cryptocurrency tax needs. This demonstrates their faith in our platform and commitment to tax compliance regardless of market conditions."

Looking forward, Mr Singh shared his excitement about the future, "As we celebrate this significant milestone, we now look forward to the journey ahead. Despite the recent challenges within the crypto landscape, Koinly has proven its adaptability. We will continue providing our users with the necessary tools and insights they need to make crypto tax less of a burden."

For more information, visit www.koinly.io

About Koinly:

With over 1 million users worldwide, Koinly calculates your crypto taxes for you, catering to investors and traders at all levels. Whether it’s crypto, DeFi or NFTs, Koinly helps you save time by generating a tax report that complies with local tax office guidelines. Koinly offers seamless integration with over 750+ wallets, exchanges, and blockchains, with most users able to generate their crypto tax report in as little as 20 minutes.