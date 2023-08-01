HOT ITALIAN® RETURNS “ASPORTO” (“TO GO”)
HOT ITALIAN® logo
A current fan favorite of HOT ITALIAN trending on DoorDash: The Materazzi Pizza (tomato sauce, fontina cheese, pepperoni, olives).
Another current fan favorite of HOT ITALIAN trending on DoorDash: Tiramisu
First Stop—San Francisco Bay Area via DoorDash & Passione Emporio (Osteria Italiana)
Thank you for being part of our pizza family—we’re excited to bring our passion, and the authentic taste of Italy back to you 'Asporto' ('To Go') through HOT ITALIAN via DoorDash.”BERKELEY, CA, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It's with immense excitement and joy that we share this special announcement from Passione Brands® (www.passionebrands.com)—Where Flour Becomes Art ®. After a short hiatus, Chef Fabrizio Cercatore (Maestro Pizzaiolo, Founder and Owner, Passione Brands & HOT ITALIAN) is thrilled to announce that HOT ITALIAN® has made a grand return to the San Francisco Bay Area culinary scene!
— Fabrizio Cercatore, Maestro Pizzaiolo, Passione Brands & HOT ITALIAN
“For those who have followed HOT ITALIAN since 1998, you've been an essential part of our journey as we've grown from a small pizzeria to a cherished destination for pizza enthusiasts and Italian cuisine lovers. Your support and love for our handcrafted pies have fueled our passion, and it's time to bring that passion back to life!” said Chef Fabrizio.
“As your Maestro Pizzaiolo, I've been perfecting my craft for more than two decades, and I take great pride in showcasing our traditional Italian techniques blended with a touch of innovation in every slice we serve. Thank you for being part of our pizza family—we’re excited to bring our passion, and the authentic taste of Italy back to you 'Asporto' ('To Go') through HOT ITALIAN via DoorDash.”
If you’ve been missing HOT ITALIAN and live in the San Francisco Bay Area, you can now order via DoorDash. Current fan favorites trending on HOT ITALIAN include—The Materazzi (pizza), Tiramisu, The Fiori (pizza) and The Jovanotti (pizza). Chef Fabrizio and his team are dedicated to carrying forth the rich tradition of Italian cuisine—creating menus that cater to a wide array of preferences and palates within a variety of accessible settings. In addition to HOT ITALIAN via DoorDash, epicurious Italian cuisine enthusiasts can enjoy innovative dishes at Passione Emporio (Osteria Italiana) in Berkeley, CA., purchase products on Passione Brands online, (https://passione-emporio.square.site), set up a special dining event aboard The Prosecco (https://www.passionebrands.com/prosecco-yacht) on the Bay, buy at various local area retailers, and shop on Amazon (search "Passione Pizza").
About Passione Brands®
Created by Northern Italian born Fabrizio Cercatore, Passione Brands combines deeply rooted Italian culinary traditions with California logic and fresh local organic ingredients. True to authentic Italian culture, Passione invites a modern audience to celebrate food as more than nourishment but as life itself. Art is the creative expression of life and Passione Brands is Where Flour Becomes Art ®. Based in Berkeley, CA., Passione Brands features a range of handcrafted and high quality pizza dough, flour, pasta and gelato for individual home chefs, retailers and restaurants. Visit www.passionebrands.com, and follow on Facebook, and on Instagram (@passionebrands and @passione_emporioon5th)
# # #
Dana Ciraulo Young
Passione Brands PR
415-378-7998
media@passionebrands.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
"La passione per la pizza"