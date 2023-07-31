Omo: Fibroid Supplement Ads' Scam Tactics in Nigeria and West Africa Exposed
Unveiling the Dark World of Fibroid Supplement Scam Tactics and how African women can beat the bad guys
Ultimately, combating fibroids and other female-related health issues requires a collaborative effort between individuals, medical professionals, and regulatory bodies.”ENUGU, ENUGU, NIGERIA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Moremi Oyo Omo-Dada (name changed), a woman in her 30s, shares her struggles with fibroid and her quest for a natural solution. Unfortunate circumstances, including financial constraints and surgery phobia, led her to explore fibroid tea and supplement options online. However, her pursuit ended in disappointment as she realized she had fallen prey to deceitful marketing.
The internet has become a breeding ground for unscrupulous individuals posing as experts in health issues, particularly in the fibroid supplement industry. They employ unethical marketing strategies to promote cure-all fibroid shrinking teas, herbs, and supplements. Pseudo-science, emotional manipulation, and psychological tactics are used to exploit vulnerable individuals' health, happiness, and financial security.
Snake Oil Tactics
Snake oil tactics is a phrase that has been around for a while, referring to sales methods that are dishonest, trading on fake or unverified claims, and usually over-promising and under-delivering.
In the world of sales and marketing, having the ability to sell is such a powerful weapon. Put in the right hands, selling can lead to a great product finding new customers or a new beautiful relationship beginning. Put in the wrong hands, and selling tactics could be used to manipulate people into buying something they do not need, or even worse, something that hurts them.
Unveiling the Snake Oil Tactics
The term "Snake Oil Salesman" originated from the fraudulent claims made by a man named Clark Stanley, selling rattlesnake oil as a cure-all remedy. Soon, however, people realized this was false, and when Clark Stanley’s snake oil was examined in 1916, it was found to have no snake oil in it at all; making it totally worthless. Today, modern-day snake oil salesmen use similar tactics, overpromising and under-delivering on their products' effectiveness. This deceptive approach has ensnared many, including Moremi Oyo Omo-Dada, who fell victim to their high expectations and false promises.
Various Scam Tactics
One of the most impactful tactics of any sales pitch is Relatability. Fibroid supplement snake oil marketers use photoshopped or edited “Before” and “After” photos. Some hire freelancers online to write fake reviews or make edited testimonial videos. Others might even use a made-up story of their pitiable condition in the past, before they supposedly used the product to get healed. The use of relatability as a scam tactic is to rein in on the audience’s rational thinking. These snake oil marketers know that customers want to feel like they can relate to the product. Why? It is because nobody would want to be the first to try on a product, so many customers would naturally believe that if the product has worked for others, then it could work for them as well. Relatability and sympathy stories are also used to build trust and remove any form of objection in the minds of the victims.
Another scam tactic used by fibroid supplement snake oil marketers is Social Proof. Social proof as a marketing technique is used to embed into the audience’s mind that what is being sold to them is highly valuable. Such social proof techniques may involve: Setting a time-ticking clock on their sales website page that counts down to the supposed end of sale of their limited-time product offer, a software that shows in real-time the number of people buying the product and how much stock is remaining. This is similar to another marketing tactic called Fear of Missing Out (FOMO). FOMO sales tactic makes people want something more just because it appears to be in limited quantity. Using social proof establishes authority of the marketer, desirability of the product due to its perceived scarcity and ease of use.
One commonly used scam tactic in the fibroid supplement sales pitch is Ease of Access. The snake oil supplement marketer tells their audience that there must be an easier way out of their condition; as such giving the impression that seeing a doctor for medical treatment of fibroid is an unnecessary evil and a difficult method to eliminate fibroid.
The results of Relatability, Social proof, FOMO and Ease of Access is known as Wishful Identification; where the audience is primed up to want to get the results others have purportedly gotten from the product- in this case, a fast, easy relief to their fibroid.
Other scam tactics are designed to play to the audience’s belief-based cognitive dissonance side, by encouraging them to trust, believe or even pray and have faith in the product. This is an example of a cognitive bias in scientific research, in which a Placebo or sugar pill is administered to a subject under investigation instead of an actual medication. The subject might experience an initial or temporal feeling of wellness, not because the Placebo was effective in curing the ailment, but because the subject had already been psychologically primed and mentally conditioned to believe the product was an actual cure for their ailment.
To make the fibroid supplement company appear genuinely interested in helping people, the marketer could offer to ship the product for free, for a discounted price or even allow for deferred payment until delivery to the customer. They may also employ the Anchor Pricing technique, where the product is initially offered at an over-inflated rate, so the audience could quickly jump right in, lock- in the price and purchase immediately the company announces a generous discount on the product.
Do Fibroid Supplements Actually Work? Consultant Weighs in
Prof. Obioma Okezie, a Consultant Gynaecologist and Medical Director of Christian Miracle Hospital Nigeria, highlights the lack of substantial evidence supporting the efficacy of herbal medicines, supplements, or teas in treating or preventing fibroids. While some studies suggest green tea may be beneficial, further research is needed to establish its effectiveness. He cautions against relying on online testimonials and stresses the importance of consulting a fibroid doctor for personalized treatment options.
