Conga Sports Welcomes Elite Tennis Travel as Official Partner of its Flagship Tennis Tournament Program ‘CITY SLAMS’
The partnership aims to support and promote grassroots tennis development while promoting tennis travel for the whole family.
Conga Sports and Elite Tennis Travel are a match made in heaven”STUDIO CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Conga Sports Inc, a new provider of innovative racquet sports programs for everyone, is excited to welcome Elite Tennis Travel Inc of Scarsdale, NY, as a Strategic Partner of its CITY SLAMS program, the highly anticipated tournament series that sees teams of recreational tennis players compete for their city and community. The partnership aims to support and promote grassroots tennis development while promoting tennis travel to exciting international destinations.
Conga Sports, renowned for its commitment to the sport and dedication to providing new and exciting tennis programs, has introduced the CITY SLAMS tennis program as a platform to engage and inspire tennis enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels with a strong sense of community. The program combines organized tournaments and community engagement initiatives to create a vibrant tennis ecosystem within a city, a region, and the entire state.
Elite Tennis Travel curates the finest international tennis vacations and cultural immersion tours to exceptional destinations around the world.
"We are delighted to welcome Elite Tennis Travel as an Official Travel Partner of the CITY SLAMS tennis tournaments," said Rich Neher, President and CEO of Conga Sports. "Their commitment to design tennis and cultural immersion trips for both the casual tennis enthusiast and competitive players aligns perfectly with our vision of giving every one of our members a well-rounded selection of tennis and social programs.”
"We are thrilled to partner with Conga Sports and support the CITY SLAMS tennis program," said Adriana Isaza, Founder and Partner at Elite Tennis Travel. “We are committed to creating tennis adventures for Conga members that fit any schedule and budget and trust this will also help grow the City Slams program all over the country”
The partnership agreement between Conga Sports and Elite Tennis Travel marks an exciting chapter in the CITY SLAMS tennis program's growth and development. The shared commitment to giving tennis players a great time on and off the court ensures a mutually beneficial partnership that will positively impact the lives of all tennis players and their families.
About Conga Sports
Conga Sports is a new provider of racquet sports programs, committed to enhancing the tennis experience for players of all ages and skill levels. Their programs make tennis more accessible for players and turn them into tennis enthusiasts who play with the purpose of staying active, having fun, and playing for their community.
About Elite Tennis Travel
Elite Tennis Travel curates the finest international tennis vacations and cultural immersion tours to exceptional destinations around the world. Whether you’re a casual player, an avid spectator, or a rising junior competitor, Elite Tennis Travel can design your perfect program.
