Ascent Partners and ARFM Join Forces at the the 8th Asia-Pacific Climate Change Adaptation Forum (APAN)

HONG KONG, HONG KONG SAR, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascent Partners Group Limited (APGL) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Alliance for Responsible Forest Management (ARFM) APGL is a private organisation providing advisory services in the areas of corporate, technology, mergers and acquisitions, litigation support, financial reporting, and valuations across Asia Pacific, and is headquartered in Hong Kong China. As a Financial Institutional Partner to ARFM, APGL said focus of the Partnership is to support ARFM communicate the importance of best practice in responsible forest management across the tropical world to governments, the private sector, civil society, and communities, as well as raise the needed finance to support ARFM activities, programmes and initiatives. The work will intersect across the three regions of the ARFM network as well as support the delivery of the annual General Assembly.

Mr. Simon Mak, Chief Executive Officer of APGL and his staff bring decades of experience in investment advisory services, risk analysis, transaction support, mergers and acquisitions, and cost management services, where they support organisations in the actualisation of environmental and social governance strategies across sectors and industries. Since 2017, they have been committed to the UN Global Compact corporate responsibility initiative and its principles in the areas of human rights, labour, the environment and anti-corruption.

The ARFM Secretariat would like to thank our Executive Board and Institutional Partners, The Tropical Agricultural Research and Higher Education Center (CATIE), and The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Forestry Research Institute of Ghana (CSIRFORIG), and Forestry Foreign Affairs Office, Royal Forest Department, Thailand (RFD), for their hard work, dedication and pursuit to improve best practice in tropical forest management in Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean. Kindly contact the ARFM Secretariat for more information.

APGL and ARFM are delighted to further enhance their collaboration, when both parties will be attending the 8th Asia-Pacific Climate Change Adaptation Forum (APAN), to be held in Incheon South Korea the 30 August to 1 September 2023. ARFM will lead a session on the importance of forestry education as an adaptation response to anthropogenic climate change globally. APGL is providing support which will be hosted by the Ministry of Environment of the Republic of Korea, the Korea Environment Institute – Korea Adaptation Center for Climate Change and Incheon Metropolitan City, and co-organised by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the UNEP through the APAN Secretariat.