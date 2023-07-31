Orange Neurosciences to Showcase Canadian Digital Health Innovation at the G20-Digital Innovation Alliance Summit India
Orange Neurosciences launches an affordable Cognitive Assessment at G20-Digital Innovation Alliance Mega Summit in Bengaluru, India
#G20DIA Announcement for Orange Neurosciences participation as a Leading Canadian Startup in Digital Cognitive Health
This is a momentous occasion for Orange Neurosciences. We are proud to bring Canadian Digital Health Innovation to India and demonstrate the advancements we have made in the domain of cognitive health”KINGSTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A Kingston-based startup, Orange Neurosciences, is gearing up to represent Canadian digital healthcare on a global stage. The innovative digital health company, known for its pioneering work in digital therapy for Cognitive Skills Enhancement, has been selected to participate in the prestigious G20-Digital Innovation Alliance Mega Summit, scheduled for August 17-19, 2023, in Bengaluru, India.
Dr. Vinay Singh, CEO of Orange Neurosciences, expressed his enthusiasm about the opportunity: "This is a momentous occasion for Orange Neurosciences. We are proud to bring Canadian Digital Healthcare Innovation to India and demonstrate the advancements we have made in the domain of cognitive healthcare. We look forward to participating in the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) of Govt. of India and providing an affordable and inclusive solution for the Government and Non-Govt. Organization run healthcare programs for the ageing and neurodiverse population."
One of the highlights of the G20-DIA summit for Orange Neurosciences will be the official launch of their US FDA-Registered Digital Cognitive Assessment in India. This groundbreaking digital tool promises to be a game-changer for preventative mental healthcare. The Orange Cognitive Health Check is designed to:
• Enable early detection of cognitive decline, facilitating timely intervention, which can slow down disease progression.
• Monitor the progress of an already diagnosed mental disorder.
• Provide invaluable insights to doctors, enabling them to craft efficient and personalized treatment plans.
• Significantly reduce the economic burden on Government funded healthcare plans.
The Importance of Comprehensive Digital Cognitive Health Assessments:
As the world leans more into digital healthcare solutions, the role of preventative mental health checks using advanced cognitive assessment tools becomes paramount. These digital tools, such as the one by Orange Neurosciences, offer a precise and profound analysis of a patient's cognitive functions like perception, coordination, memory, decision-making, problem-solving, and attention, which can revolutionize how patient care is delivered. "The beauty of these tools is their ability to integrate seamlessly into the patient's daily life, making early detection, monitoring, and interventions feasible and efficient," Dr. Singh added.
This summit will be a platform for Orange Neurosciences to collaborate, learn, and share with the Indian and global leaders in the digital health space. As they continue their journey to make healthcare more accessible, affordable, and effective, Orange Neurosciences stands as a testament to Canadian innovation, drive, and the power of AI technology in the realm of healthcare.
Orange Neurosciences is looking forward to engaging with Government and Healthcare Leaders from India and worldwide, attending the G20-DIA Mega Summit and discussing partnerships to make Cognitive Healthcare more inclusive and accessible.
About Orange Neurosciences
Founded in Kingston, Ontario, Orange Neurosciences is a visionary digital health company dedicated to enhancing cognitive skills through digital assessments and therapies. With a commitment to preventative care and early detection, they are at the forefront of revolutionizing cognitive health management for all, including neurodiverse people.
Dr. Vinay Singh
Orange Neurosciences
vinay.singh@orangeneurosciences.com