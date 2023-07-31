Vostok-Europe Oppenheimer Atomic Age Watch Now Available in North America

The multi-function Oppenheimer Watch by Vostok-Europe from the Atomic Age collection The Oppenheimer Watch by VE uses constant illumination Tritium tubes from MB Microtec of Switzerland We are all living in the Atomic Age by Vostok-Europe

The multi-function watch of the Oppenheimer collection by Vostok-Europe is now available in North America from R2AWatches and ready for the Atomic Age

This unveiling comes amid the global buzz surrounding the new Oppenheimer movie, reflecting the life and work of the famous nuclear physicist.” — Craig Hester

COLCHESTER, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned Lithuanian watchmaker Vostok-Europe is proud to unveil the pinnacle of its latest line of luxury dive and sport timepieces, the Atomic Age Watch. This meticulously crafted watch is part of the exclusive Oppenheimer line, limited to just 3,000 pieces in each of three distinctive colorways, underscoring its uniqueness and highly collectible status.This unveiling comes amid the global buzz surrounding the new Oppenheimer movie, reflecting the life and work of the famous nuclear physicist. The Atomic Age Watch pays tribute to Robert Oppenheimer's monumental contributions to the world of nuclear technology and his dedicated efforts for nuclear power control.R2AWatches is also excited to announce a partnership with International Watch Magazine (IW) where they will be giving away an Oppenheimer watch in August 2023 to one lucky winner. The watch is also available at www.r2awatches.com The design of the Atomic Age Watch celebrates a bygone era, and elegantly combines techno-futuristic polygonal anatomic shape case, tritium illumination, and multifunction movement. The case, made from two welded metal parts fixed by two rivets, presents a look that is bold, yet refined. Its skeletonized and brushed hands contrast beautifully against a grained texture dial that showcases patented stand-up tritium tubes in candle holder reflectors.Accompanying the timepiece is a specially designed bright silicone strap, featuring ventilation holes for excellent comfort in everyday wear. On the back of the case, owners will find a 3D image of the "Atomic Age collection" logo, a subtle yet significant nod to the legacy of nuclear science that this watch symbolizes.The Atomic Age Watch doesn't merely tell time; it measures at Ø 48mm x 16.5mm and runs on S.Epson YM86 movement, making it a testament to both the history of nuclear technology and the future of horological innovation.Vostok-Europe is renowned for its mastery in watchmaking, and the Atomic Age Watch solidifies its standing at the forefront of the industry. This timepiece embodies the brand's commitment to quality, precision, and style, blending state-of-the-art technology with historical reverence.Again, for those interested in owning a piece of history should act fast, as this limited edition is expected to sell out quickly. More information is available at www.R2AWatches.com . This watch is not an officially licensed product of the movie Oppenheimer nor endorsed by the filmmakers. Use of the name Oppenheimer is merely coincidental.About Vostok-Europe:Founded in Vilnius, Lithuania, Vostok-Europe has been at the forefront of innovative watchmaking since its inception. With each timepiece, the company seeks to combine the precision of European watchmaking tradition with a unique design aesthetic, inspired by the pivotal moments and figures in history.

