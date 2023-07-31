Benefit Concert for Zero Breast Cancer
Music That Matters presents a Benefit Concert for Zero Beast Cancer featuring Freestone Peaches the ultimate Allman Brothers Tribute band. Saturday August 5th
Breast Cancer Awareness”NOVATO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Press Release
— Catherine Thomsen
Benefit Concert for Zero Breast Cancer August 5th , 2023
Music That Matters is putting on a Benefit Concert for Zero Breast Cancer Saturday August 5th at the San Rafael Elks Lodge 1312 Mission Ave San Rafael Ca.. featuring The Freestone Peaches the Ultimate Allman Brothers Tribute Band
We All know partners, family members and friends who have been afflicted by Breast Cancer and we would like to bring awareness through Check ups, treatment and healthy living tips for people of our community States Peter Crowley, Director of Music That Matters
https://freestonepeaches.eventbrite.com
(ZBC) is honored to be the beneficiary of this event. ZBC will be present to share information about how people can reduce their risk of getting breast cancer and tips for survivors’ health and wellness states Catherine Thomsen Director of Zero Breast Cancer. We will offer resources that show how people of all ages, including children, can lower their risk of cancer later in life and protect future generations. Survivorship Factsheets will also be available that explain how people who have had breast cancer and those who care for them can help to lower their risk of a second cancer and improve their quality of life.
Too many women in Marin County have had breast cancer. That is why, 27 years ago, a group of them got together and started the non-profit that is now Zero Breast Cancer. While we haven’t figured out what causes breast cancer, research has increasingly shown that there are actions we can take as individuals and as a community that will reduce our risk. ZBC is dedicated to sharing free educational resources with the latest, evidence-based scientific recommendations for steps we can take to diverse communities in Marin and beyond, in English and in Spanish. We work with researchers, clinicians, breast cancer survivors and other community members to promote health and wellness through various media. Last year, we disseminated over 11,000 printed materials, ZBC’s YouTube channel had more than 275,000 views across the world and our website was visited more than 100,000 times.
Zero Breast Cancer will be joined by a team providing information about the MarinHealth Breast Health Center. This ultra-modern facility offers spacious, welcoming surroundings along with advanced diagnostic technology to provide our patients individualized, nurturing care. Beyond diagnostic mammography, MarinHealth offers a comprehensive range of techniques through mammography screenings, a High-Risk Breast Program, and other diagnostic and testing services.
MarinHealth provides services at clinics throughout the North Bay, including the MarinHealth Breast Health Center in Greenbrae. With a state-of-the-art hospital, 55 clinics in Marin, Sonoma and Napa Counties, more than 500+ physicians and a partnership with UCSF Health, MarinHealth is on a continual quest to fulfill our commitment to deliver world-class care, CLOSER to home. Visit online at mymarinhealth.org to learn more.
Information will also be available about breast cancer screening services at Kaiser Permanente-San Rafael facilities and some of the programs they provide for people diagnosed with breast
cancer.
Freestone Peaches Show is Saturday August 5th at 5:30 At the San Rafael Elks lodge 1312 Mission Ave San Rafael Ca
Tickets available at Eventbrite and at the Door 30$ dollars
https://freestonepeaches.eventbrite.com
https://freestonepeaches.eventbrite.com
peter m crowley
Pura Vida International llc
email us here
+1 415-342-2936
Visit us on social media:
Facebook