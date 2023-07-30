Vt Route 22a Closed in Orwell
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Vermont Route 22a in the area of 536 in Orwell is closed due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
