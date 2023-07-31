Resilient Healthcare CEO Jackleen Samuel Named by Becker’s Hospital Review to Its ‘Women in Health IT to Know’
Samuel was also featured in a Forbes article - “Bridging The Gap: How A Visionary CEO Founded A Healthcare Tech Company To Champion Equity And Access To Care.”
We have an incredible team at Resilient. This recognition reflects all the hard work they’ve put in, which has made Resilient a national leader when it comes to bringing high acuity care to the home.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Resilient Healthcare, a company transforming the healthcare industry with its hospital care to the home concept, has announced the CEO Jackleen Samuel has been named by Becker’s Hospital Review to its “Women in Health IT to Know.”
— Dr. Jackleen Samuel, CEO of Resilient
In an article in later June, the highly respected trade publication noted that “the healthcare industry is becoming more diverse as a whole, and women are increasingly represented in the health IT field. Women are helping to streamline the burdensome behind-the-scenes work of patient care and leading their healthcare organizations into a new age of digital transformation.”
In its entry on Samuel, Becker’s noted that the Resilient Healthcare founder “drives strategy, sales, corporate development and more for the early-stage company. Her leadership and ability to improve patient care using cutting edge technology has established Resilient Healthcare as a leader at the intersection of healthcare and technology. The company is focused on providing high quality hospital-at-home services and simultaneously optimizing operational efficiency and profitability. An entrepreneur and leader at her core, Samuel has also started and led a post-acute rehabilitation company and a neurology therapy clinic, while being part-owner of a physical therapy management company as well.”
Shortly after the Becker’s announcement, Samuel was featured in Forbes in an article entitled: “Bridging The Gap: How A Visionary CEO Founded A Healthcare Tech Company To Champion Equity And Access To Care.”
Samuel said the “recognition” is not an individual honor, but a team honor.
“We have an incredible team at Resilient,” said Samuel. “This recognition is a reflection of the hard work they’ve put in, which has made Resilient a national leader when it comes to bringing high acuity care to the home.”
About Resilient Healthcare
Resilient Healthcare has become the leader in the at-home acute care space. Its LTAC@H™ Program is the first of its kind, in which seriously ill patients have access to an array of hospital-grade healthcare services from the comfort of their homes, both virtually and in-person. Resilient Healthcare began as a vision for a better healthcare delivery system in 2018. Its technology was launched in 2020 with the overarching goal of developing software to convert homes into clinical spaces, coordinate care efficiently, and optimize health risk stratification. It has fueled partnerships with a focus in health equity, like the one the company announced with MidCoast Health System to launch its Rural Healthcare Initiative earlier this year, which will bring acute and outpatient AI-enabled care to rural communities in Texas. That development was featured in McKnight's Long-Term Care News. For more information on Resilient Healthcare, visit https://www.resilienthc.com/
Holt Hackney
Hackney Communications
+ 15126320854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn