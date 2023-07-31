The Mortgage Calculator Launches New Mortgage Calculators for DSCR, Commercial, and Fix & Flip Loans

The Mortgage Calculator

Correspondent Lender, The Mortgage Calculator launched new Mortgage Calculators for investors to use for DSCR loans, Fix & Flip loans, Commercial loans & More!

We like to show our clients the actual rates live every day. We are very transparent with our clients and investors to empower them with different choices and options to calculate what works for them.” — Nicholas Hiersche - Founder/President

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, July 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mortgage Calculator is a lender that specializes in Non-QM loans such as DSCR loans, Bank Statement loans, Asset Utilization loans, 1099 loans, Commercial loans, ITIN loans, and Fix and Flip loans. Using The Mortgage Calculator technology, Investors can now calculate and price their own loan scenarios with the DSCR Loan Calculator. The tool makes it easy to calculate DSCR and explore financing options. Investors price their own loans out with real rates in real time here: https://themortgagecalculator.com/Pricer

The Mortgage Calculator has also launched a Commercial Mortgage Calculator, Fix & Flip Calculator and other calculators that can be found at https://themortgagecalculator.com/Page/mortgage-calculators

Not only can borrowers calculator and price mortgage loans on their site, but The Mortgage Calculator executive team also goes live every weekday to present live rates for DSCR loans and other programs. You can tune in to the Daily Mortgage Rates Live presentation every weekday at 11am eastern time on the Company's YouTube channel. The Mortgage Calculator is bringing transparency to mortgage rates and empowering borrowers and investors with the knowledge to make more informed decisions on real estate investing.

About The Mortgage Calculator:

The Mortgage Calculator is a licensed Mortgage Lender (NMLS #2377459) that specializes in using technology to enable borrowers to access both Conventional and Non-QM mortgage loan programs with over 100 banks and partners. Using The Mortgage Calculator proprietary technology, borrowers can instantly price and quote thousands of mortgage loan programs in just a few clicks. The Mortgage Calculator technology also enables borrowers to instantly complete a full loan application and upload documents to our AI powered software to get qualified in just minutes, not days! Our team of over 350 licensed Mortgage Loan Originators can assist our customers with Conventional, FHA, VA and USDA mortgages as well as access thousands of mortgage programs using Alternative Income Documentation such as Bank Statement Mortgages, P&L Mortgages, Asset Based Mortgage Programs, No Ratio CDFI Loan Programs, DSCR Investor Mortgages, Commercial Mortgages, Fix and Flip Mortgages and thousands more! Our Mortgage Loan Originators are trained to be loan consultants to guide borrowers throughout the entire loan process. A licensed Loan Officer is only a phone call or zoom meeting away and always available to assist borrowers throughout the loan application process all the way to closing. To apply for a mortgage, please visit the mortgage calculator at https://themortgagecalculator.com

Mortgage Calculator Company LLC

NMLS#: 2377459

2125 BISCAYNE BLVD SUITE 220

Miami, FL 33137