Igus® robots and the ST robot controller
Igus robots show improved performance and UI with the ST Robotics controller.
Igus robots are transformed with the ST controller with dramatic improvements in performance thanks to 24bit ADL inverse kinematics and the super fast DSP.”PRINCETON, NJ, USA, July 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Igus® Cartesian and Delta robots are great value. They can be easily assembled by anyone using clear instructions provided. They use 'Drylin' lubrication free linear axes. Married to the ST robot controller they perform better and are easier to program.
— CEO of ST Robotics, serial inventor David Sands
R15 Linear Robot
ST Robotics continues to offer large linear robots but for smaller systems (below 2m stroke) ST has adopted the Igus range adding the ST K11R robot controller.
There are many advantages over the controller offered by Igus:
1. Simple English language software (RoboForth)
2. Automatic calibration
3. Much higher speeds thanks to dual processors with a Texas DSP (digital signal processor)
4. Zero resonance, quiet running and very low power consumption.
5. Control over parameters such as rate of change of acceleration to eliminate shake and overshoot
6. Resolution down to 0.01mm
7. Collision detection and recovery
ST simply substitutes the Igus for smaller linear robot applications, supplying the Igus robot along with the ST controller as part of the R15 Cartesian robot range. It is supplied fully wired with cable chains and cables, encoders and calibration sensors.
If it is prefered to build your own robot you can buy it from Igus and still buy the ST robot controller with cables and firmware ready to go, tailored to the format and size of robot you are building. The advantage as stated above is speed and software and the advantage of the Igus is quite simply low cost as well as high reliability from the drylin axes.
The result is reliable German engineering with a British developed controller using American technology
The original ST Robotics R15 range is still available for very large sizes with speeds up to 2m/sec on dual recirculating cross roller bearings.
**************************************************************************************
R18 Delta Robot
The first Igus robot to be married to an ST controller was the Igus Delta. ST markets this robot with the K11 controller as the R18.
Like all Delta robots the reach is limited but speeds are incredible as you can see from this video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=73W82QNBg64&ab_channel=strobotics
The first section shows how easy it is to program. This is followed by the result running at 2 cycles per second, twice as fast as Igus' own claim. Not bad for a robot costing less than $15000
Details of the R18 are here: https://strobotics.com/delta-robot-arm.htm
robot controller
The ST Robotics robot controller comes as a cased 19 inch rack certified to CE and FCC EMC standards. In addition to the advantages above it has many options such as opto-isolated I/O expansion, PLC compatibility and a wireless Bluetooth teach console.
Details of the controller are here: https://strobotics.com/k11r.htm
David Sands
ST Robotics
+1 609-584-7522
