First IR5.0 Integrated Digital Farm in Malaysia
Pertubuhan Peladang Kawasan Lanas Jedok (PPK LJ) partners with the Kambyan Network in launching the first “IR 5.0 Integrated Digital Farm” in Malaysia.
We are creating future Agronauts in Remotely Processed Autonomous Field Operations - RPAs-FO”KUALA LUMPUR, WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN, MALAYSIA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pertubuhan Peladang Kawasan Lanas Jedok (PPK LJ) partners with the Kambyan Network to launch the first “IR 5.0 - Integrated Digital Farm” for Small Farmers in Malaysia.
Automation and Drones are hot topics these days, as companies worldwide aim to streamline various systems related to not only manufacturing and production but agriculture as well. The agriculture industry has begun to introduce this technology, with established autonomous solutions such as auto-steering and self-propelled machines prevalent throughout the market for large corporate owned farms.
Arinaa Kambyan Berhad (aka The Kambyan Network). is excited to announce a collaborative partnership with PPK Lanas Jedok, a small farmers’ association that has taken a Quantum Leap into embracing modern agricultural technology, that will focus on IR5.0 in agriculture, hence relieving the acute labour shortage issue faced by all farmers, large and small.
The partnership will be centred on deploying the MiDAGS™ (ManUsIA - intelligent Digital Agricultural System™) platform that is developed, maintained and operated by the Kambyan Network that provides precision solutions, including autonomous machines and workflows, which speaks of many exciting developments to come.
PPK LJ and THE KAMBYAN NETWORK
This collaboration of Malaysian small farmers and The Kambyan Network will surpass just autonomously controlling machines and extend to full workflow automation from the office to the field. The Kambyan Network is no stranger to autonomous solutions, as its fully owned subsidiary and R&D arm Saffron Systems Sdn Bhd (A Malaysia Digital Company) has been pioneering the Remotely Processed Autonomous – Field Operations (RPAs-FO™) with expertise in SLAM and guidance systems, path planning, and in-field process automation with its indigenous remote fleet of airborne, ground based and water borne drones.
The Kambyan Network focuses on the issues facing small farmers and strives to anticipate farmers’ future needs. The Kambyan Network is constantly developing new ideas to continue to meet the future and anticipated demands of the agriculture industry.
“We know that young men or women are not going to return in large numbers to take up the labourious work on the unattended paddy fields and plantations that are owned by their parents. The elder farmers are getting on in years, and like me they are 60 years and above. Therefore, automation and precision field work is our only way forward in agriculture for Malaysia and we (the small farmers) are ready, contrary to what most people think or say” said En Zulkifli Yunus, the Chairman of PPK Lanas Jedok.
Forward Thinking Partnership
PPK LJ and The Kambyan Network will strive to build a future for autonomous machines and workflows in the agricultural industry. The Kambyan Network is a Network of Malaysian and international Companies including the AKB Group, EBTECH, MELVAULT, AI SMART FISHERIES and SOLNOVATION ANALYTICS that collaborated in implementing total solution technologies with much success and are extending this initiative to include full-machine control solutions for small farmers
The companies are currently implementing a high level of automation and small famer support with training and development of the younger generation as full-fledged RPAs-FO professionals, which allows a team of 21 people working together in a command centre to control all machines remotely within a Radius of 25 kilometres and as well as to perform additional tasks during active field work.
Farmer- Focused Solutions
This unique collaborative partnership will enable the entities to deliver unique, innovative solutions — with farmers at the forefront.
“We are building new farmer-focused solutions as part of our existing connected farm ecosystem to deliver a unique and compelling solution for our customers—simplifying the complex, logistical and operational challenges of modern agriculture,” said Ramasamy RM Sambandam , the Business Development Director of The Kambyan Network.
“Combining the forward-thinking nature of The Kambyan Network’s cutting-edge autonomous technology creates an opportunity for the companies to develop innovative applications for the PPK’s agriculture network.” Ramasamy reiterated,
Building Blocks for the Future
The first phase of the collaboration will include the setting up of the command centre at Lanas Jedok, the Digitalisation of 8000 hectares of PPK LJ members’ land, training of 60 new local “Agronauts”, deployment of several colonies of Aquaculture tanks and working on abandoned paddy fields. The second phase will extend operations to 25 kilometres, improve platform/machine performance and reduce operating errors in sprayers, spreaders and harvesters, aiming to improve the challenges that operators face, including planning, machine control, logistics, and AI driven automation that can significantly reduce the operator’s workload. This technology called the Autonomous Harvesting Fertilising, Weeding and Transportation (AutoHaFeWeT™) will establish a basis for operating fully autonomous machines in the future.
“The unique opportunity with this collaboration is that we are not presenting “just a vision” but that we are walking the talk step-by-step and towards autonomy in a pragmatic, consistent manner, and it is an IR5.0 offering!” said Ramasamy
To know more about The Kambyan Network, IR5.0 and precision agricultural technology solutions, visit www.manusia.ai or contact info@kambyan.net today.

