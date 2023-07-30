Embassy operating status July 31 and August 1

The Government of Pakistan has declared holidays on July 31st and August 1st. Due to the ongoing potential for road closures and/or traffic delays, especially within Islamabad’s Red Zone, the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad has canceled all routine consular appointments for Monday, July 31, 2023andTuesday, August 1, 2023. The Embassy remains open and available for emergency services, though the U.S. Embassy continues to restrict movements of embassy personnel to official and mission-essential travel only. U.S. Consulates General Karachi and Lahore are open for routine consular appointments.