Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests, has released the following statement on the death of a firefighter assisting with response efforts on the Donnie Creek wildfire near Fort St. John:

“I have been informed that a firefighter assisting BC Wildfire Service crews passed away due to injuries sustained while working on the Donnie Creek wildfire.

“I am heartbroken that another firefighter was lost protecting our communities and our province during this devastating wildfire season. My deepest sympathies are with their family and friends, as well as their colleagues and the broader wildfire community – many of whom I know are still coping with the tragic loss of a colleague earlier this month.

“We will continue to support our teams through this difficult time. I extend my gratitude to every wildfire crew member in B.C. for continuing to show up and protect us during these times of tremendous loss.”