Dr. Bradford Carlton Is Bringing Faith Leaders Together To Support Men

Dr. Bradford Carlton’s faith-first, conservative-focused dialogues are addressing men's issues and inspiring transformation through a focus on mental health.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned author and speaker Dr. Bradford Carlton has proudly announced that his groundbreaking new show, "Beacon In The Storm," is taking the United States by storm. With a mission to inspire and guide men navigating feelings of isolation and aimlessness in today's society, the show and its guests have worked tirelessly to shed light on men's unaddressed challenges while providing a platform for personal growth and community building.

Recognizing the alarming statistics that reveal men's mental health struggles, including that men commit suicide at nearly four times the rate of women, Dr. Carlton felt compelled to create a platform that addresses these issues head-on. By offering faith-first, conservative-focused dialogues and sharing personal experiences, in just two months "Beacon In The Storm" has created numerous transformative conversations around the country and empowered men to navigate their challenges with strength and resilience.

Dr. Carlton explains, “What started as a desire to spotlight men’s issues, has turned into a full-blown conversation with psychologists, faith leaders, political leaders, and business leaders from around the world. We all understand that men need help today, and that can best be done through helping them find their faith in something bigger than themselves.”

The show's conservative-leaning approach responds to the prevailing dismissive attitude toward men's issues. By embracing a conservative perspective, Dr. Carlton seeks to counter the prevailing narrative that discussing men's issues is inherently misogynistic or anti-feminist. He firmly believes in addressing men's challenges without bias or prejudice, emphasizing that equality is only possible through an inclusive understanding of faith and God.

Dr. Carlton's commitment to making a meaningful impact is evident in the show’s top-tier guests, such as Stevie Giorno, Chairman of the Tennessee Young Republicans, Dave Smith, Chairman of the Pima County Arizona Republican Party, and Chris Null, Chairman of the Salt Lake County Utah Republican Party.

Dr. Carlton’s mission is clear in his words of: “If my work convinces just one man that they don't have to feel lonely, rejected, or purposeless any longer and causes him to spare his own life, I will be content with all of the anger that has been directed towards me.” He emphasizes the urgent need for society to acknowledge and address discrimination against men, asking, “How are we supposed to talk about equality and the end of discrimination if men continue to be discriminated against without any acknowledgment?”

With an impressive background that includes legal expertise and international business consulting, Dr. Carlton brings a unique blend of experience and knowledge to his new show. Having previously worked for the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals and having worked extensively with veterans and the armed forces, he has an innate understanding of navigating complex societal issues. Driven by his desire to help men overcome their challenges, Dr. Carlton is set to expand the show to new heights and revitalize a genuine discussion on faith, healing, and equality in America.

"Beacon In The Storm" is a transformative platform, providing men with the support, guidance, and resources they need to lead fulfilling lives. Through thought-provoking discussions and inspiring narratives, the show empowers men to find their purpose, build meaningful connections, and thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Dr. Bradford Carlton is a highly respected author and speaker. With his extensive background in law, entrepreneurship, and addressing men's issues, Dr. Carlton brings a unique perspective to his work. Through his new show, "Beacon In The Storm," he aims to inspire men to overcome challenges and find their true potential. Driven by a vision of equality and personal growth, Dr. Carlton is committed to positively impacting the lives of men across America.