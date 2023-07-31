Community Ralles Around Long Time Hot Dog Hot-Spot
Slidell's Beloved Hot Dog Haven, Bruiser's, Bids Farewell Amidst Overwhelming Community Support
While it’s sad to leave Slidell, this is not the end for Bruiser’s. We are excited for what the future holds. We've only just begun!”SLIDELL, LA, US, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Slidell’s much-beloved hot dog hotspot, Bruiser’s, ended an era on Friday, July 28th, 2023, closing its doors for the last time in the face of a significant rent increase. The legendary family-run business, established nine years ago by the Barduca family, has been at the heart of the community, serving mouth-watering hot dogs that have become a staple in Slidell.
The situation escalated when the building owner initiated a court case (case# 2023-12958, 22nd JDC, St. Tammany Parish) to prohibit the Barducas from removing their restaurant equipment and other improvements made over the years. Thankfully, on Friday evening, amid a bustling crowd, their attorney, Wayne Jablanowski, notified them of the favorable court judgement.
The news was met with jubilation as Melissa Barduca, standing on a stool to address the throng of supporters, announced the victory. Cheers and applause echoed through the restaurant, a testament to the deep-rooted bond between Bruiser’s and its patrons.
"The community's support has been overwhelming. It's incredibly humbling," said Melissa Barduca. "We've always tried to make Bruiser's more than just a place to eat - it's a gathering spot, a home away from home. To see how deeply our customers care for this place is truly heartwarming. We’re beyond thankful.”
Saturday morning, the Slidell community rallied in an impressive show of solidarity to help the Barducas move. The turnout was remarkable, demonstrating the impact Bruiser’s has had on local residents and the bond that has been forged over delicious hot dogs and family-style service.
Larry Hess, ex-Slidell fire chief and longtime bartender, shared his sentiment. “I've always taken great pride in being part of this family business," Hess said. "There are so many memories, laughter, stories shared – these walls have seen a lot, and it's something I will never forget. The spirit of Bruiser's will live on."
Longtime customer Morgan Thomas echoed Hess's sentiment. “I've been coming to Bruiser's ever since I can remember," said Thomas. "It's like a part of my childhood is moving away. I'm heartbroken to see them leave Slidell, but I understand the circumstances. I just hope they know how much they've meant to us."
Morgan's father, Brett Thomas was also in attendance during the last night festivities. "What made Brusier's great was not a tangible thing" Said Thomas. "The Barduca Family worked their butts off to make this place as fun as possible. They came to work to have a good time, and if you wanted to be a part of that good time, you were welcomed to share that with them. Slidell loses a legend today.", Thomas concluded.
Despite the bittersweet farewell, the future is promising for the Barduca family. They plan to re-open Bruiser’s in downtown Covington in about a year, bringing their famed hot dogs to a new community.
Melissa Barduca concluded, “While it’s sad to leave Slidell, this is not the end for Bruiser’s. We are excited for what the future holds. We've only just begun!"
