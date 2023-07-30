Indignor House New Release - Officer Down
Indignor House proud to announce a new release, Officer Down, now available for pre-order.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2023
— Michael A. Wexler
Detective Frank Stanton wanted to retire. His live-in lover, Paige Mallory, demanded it - a quiet exclamation point on a brilliant career. Nothing stood in his way except a broken road of unfinished business between him, his dead partner, Internal Affairs, two million in missing mob money, and the unforgiving and vengeful spirit of an executed stoolie.
An informant with a head for numbers, executed for a crime he did not commit, Jimmy Powers returns from beyond the grave seeking retribution. A fiery apparition bending people, places, and time to his will, forcing the partners to relive the events leading to his death. Remembrances of the strained relationships between the two cops, the women they loved, the mobsters they hunted, and the trusts they betrayed.
Before the sun of a new day can rise, Frank Stanton must face a night of terror and mystery, of lengthening shadows that hide a truth only the bravest souls could survive, let alone solve.
About the author:
Michael A. Wexler's psychological thriller competes with other great authors such as Stephen King and Dean Koontz, adding to the growing list of stories that will keep readers up late and looking over their shoulders. An accomplished guitarist, Michael has had an exciting and enriching musical youth, privileged to work alongside Jimi Hendrix, Ike and Tina Turner, Chuck Berry, and others. Placing his musical skills aside, Michael now tackles writing. Officer Down is his debut novel - a psychological thriller that explores the heart and mind of an inner-city cop.
Indignor House is a small, woman-owned independent press, certified by the Commonwealth of Virginia as a disadvantaged business enterprise. Established in 2020, Indignor House publishes between four to six novels a year plus an annual, fall anthology. Their novels receive awards and national recognition by major book reviewers such as Chanticleer Book Reviews, Moonbeam Children's Book Awards, Christian Indie Awards, and others.
