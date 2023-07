St Albans Barracks / MV Crash, DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A2004344

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: July 29, 2023 /0002 hours

LOCATION: 1747 Sampsonville Road, Enosburgh

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Hunter Tallman

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterville, VT

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2006 Subaru Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled

INJURIES

Hunter Tallman: Non-life-threatening

HOSPITAL: NMC

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD COND: Wet

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 29, 2023, at 0002 hours, Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was advised of a single vehicle roll over near 1747 Sampsonville Road in Enosburgh. Upon arrival, fire and rescue personnel were extricating the operator, Hunter Tallman age 24 of Waterville, from the vehicle. The vehicle, a 2006 Subaru Impreza, had gone off the roadway a rolled several times. Tallman and two passengers were transported to Northwestern Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Tallman was processed for DUI and issued a citation for DUI refusal.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: Sept 18, 2023, at 8:30 AM

COURT: Franklin Criminal

LODGED – LOCATION: na

BAIL: na

MUG SHOT: N