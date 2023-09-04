Adorable Printable Panda Party Hats are Available As Party Supplies for Kids and Adults

Printable Panda Party Hat Outlined Coloring Version: Printable Panda Party Hat Jungle Animal Party Hats with Tiger, Monkey, Panda, and Hippo Zoo Animal Party Hats with Giraffe, Koala, Panda, Zebra TwoFish Logo

Cute printable panda party hats available on Etsy and Teachers Pay Teachers. A fun idea as party supplies for kids parties, birthdays or panda-themed events.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TwoFish is excited to announce the availability of printable panda party hats, which are adorable party supplies for any celebration. These party hats provide a fun and creative way to add panda charm to kids activities and events. These party hats are available in a variety of designs and can be easily printed at home, making them an affordable and convenient option for parents, teachers, and party planners.

The adorable little panda design adds cuteness and enjoyment at parties and events. TwoFish designs cute, minimalist printable party hats of animals like pandas that capture the essence of the animal using basic shapes. These party hats can be used for any celebration including birthdays or themed parties.

The panda party hats are available individually or in sets. The Jungle Safari set includes panda, tiger, monkey, and hippo. The Zoo animal set includes panda, zebra, koala, and giraffe. And the third set features lion, tiger, monkey, elephant, and parrot. These party hats are an affordable and convenient option for parents, teachers, and party planners looking for unique and fun party favors for jungle-themed birthday parties and kids events.

The party hats are available in two versions: the full color version features vibrant colors and is ready to print and wear, and the outlined version encourages kids to be creative by coloring and decorating their own panda design.

In addition to the panda design, TwoFish offers a wide range of paper crown designs including jungle safari animals, farm animals, zoo animals, arctic animals, and more. Kids and adults smile when they see people wearing the paper headbands designed by TwoFish.

All of the party hat designs are available for purchase online at the TwoFish Project shop on Etsy. Paper crowns are affordable and convenient and also provide children with a fun and educational activity. In addition, school teachers can also find and purchase the printable paper headbands at Teachers Pay Teachers.

For more information and to see other fun printable products, visit the TwoFish website at https://www.twofishproject.com

About TwoFish

TwoFish designs and sells fun, colorful printable products including party hats, paper crowns, paper toys, paper puppets, and more. Through printable products, TwoFish encourages kids and grown-ups to make, learn, play and grow. The company is on a mission to spread joy and cover the world in smiles by creating fun stuff for kids and the grown-ups who love them. The company has delighted customers around the world with the cute, adorable items. TwoFish currently sells printable products on Etsy and at Teachers Pay Teachers.

