Governor Newsom Announces Judicial Appointments 7.28.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his appointment of 17 Superior Court Judges, which include one in Alameda County; one in Fresno County; one in Kern County; three in Los Angeles County; one in Merced County; one in Orange County; one in Sacramento County; one in San Bernardino County; two in San Diego County; two in San Luis Obispo County; two in Shasta County; and one in Ventura County.

Alameda County Superior Court

Sarah Sandford-Smith, of Alameda County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Alameda County Superior Court. Sandford-Smith has served as an Administrative Law Judge in the Office of Administrative Hearings since January 2022. She was a Partner at Beeson, Tayer & Bodine APC from 2015 to 2021. She was Legal Director for Teamsters Local 856 from 2014 to 2015. Sandford-Smith was an Associate and then Partner at Beeson, Tayer & Bodine APC from 2005 to 2014. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco. She fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Justice Kelli Evans to the California Supreme Court. Sandford-Smith is a Democrat.

Fresno County Superior Court

Mary Vasquez, of Fresno County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Fresno County Superior Court. Vasquez has served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Fresno County Public Defender’s Office since 2013, currently serving as Chief Defense Attorney. She was an Associate at Walters & Moshrefi from 2012 to 2013. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the California Western School of Law. Vasquez fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Rosemary McGuire. She is a Democrat.

Kern County Superior Court

Tanya Richard, of Kern County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Kern County Superior Court. Richard has served as an Assistant Public Defender at the Kern County Public Defender’s Office since 2022. She served as Chief Deputy Public Defender at the Kern County Public Defender’s Office from 2020 to 2022 and as a Deputy Public Defender there from 2008 to 2020. Richard earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Loyola University New Orleans College of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Ralph Wyatt. She is a Democrat.

Los Angeles County Superior Court

Deborah Horowitz, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Horowitz has served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office since 1994. She served as Misdemeanor Trial Attorney at Alternate Defense Counsel of Van Nuys from 1993 to 1994. Horowitz was a Law Clerk and later Associate at the Law Offices of Horngrad & Wachtel from 1991 to 1993. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Bruce Brodie. Horowitz is a Democrat.

Evan A. Kitahara, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Kitahara has served as a Commissioner at the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2019. He served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office from 1997 to 2019. He served as a Child Support Enforcement Officer at the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, Child Support Enforcement Bureau in 1997. Kitahara earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Diego Law School. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Craig Karlan. He is a Democrat.

Michael Wilson, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Wilson has been Owner and Managing Attorney at Curat Lex Inc. since 2013. He was an Associate at Epps Yong & Coulson LLP from 2009 to 2013 and at Kralik & Jacobs LLP from 2006 to 2009. Wilson was Managing Attorney at Wilson & Taylor LLP from 2005 to 2006. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. Wilson fills the vacancy created by the death of Judge Beverly Bourne. He is a Democrat.

Merced County Superior Court

David Hood, of Stanislaus County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Merced County Superior Court. Hood has served as a Legal Research Attorney at the Stanislaus County Superior Court since 2022. He served as a Deputy County Counsel at the Merced County Counsel’s Office from 2019 to 2022. Hood served as a Senior Research Attorney at the Orange County Superior Court from 2013 to 2019, where he was a Coordinating Attorney from 2009 to 2013 and a Research Attorney from 2005 to 2009. Hood was Associate Counsel at the Law Offices of Kevin McGowen from 2002 to 2005. He worked as a Legal Assistant at various temporary agencies from 1992 to 2002 and was an Associate at Goldberg, Stinnett & MacDonald in 1991 and at Martin, Ryan & Andrada in 1990. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Diego School of Law. Hood fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge John Kirihara. He is a Democrat.

Orange County Superior Court

Tania Vallejo, of Orange County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Orange County Superior Court. Vallejo has served as a Commissioner at the Orange County Superior Court since 2022. She served in several roles at the Orange County Public Defender’s Office from 2006 to 2022, including Senior Deputy Public Defender, Assistant Public Defender and Deputy Public Defender. She was a Complaint Analyst at the State Bar of California from 2005 to 2006. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Whittier Law School. Vallejo fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Glenda Sanders. She is a Democrat.

Sacramento County Superior Court

Jeffrey Galvin, of Sacramento County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Sacramento County Superior Court. Galvin has been a Litigation Partner at Downey Brand LLP since 2001 and has served in several roles there since 1998, including as Assistant General Counsel and Pro Bono Coordinator. He served as a Staff Attorney at the Federal Trade Commission from 1994 to 1998, and as a Law Clerk at the U.S. District Court, Central District of California from 1993 to 1994. Galvin earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Geoffrey Goodman. He is a Democrat.

San Bernardino County Superior Court

Jessica Morgan, of San Bernardino County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Bernardino County Superior Court. Morgan has served as a Deputy County Counsel in the San Bernardino County Counsel’s Office since 2015. She was a Staff Attorney at Los Angeles Dependency Lawyers, Inc. from 2007 to 2015. She is a nationally certified Child Welfare Law Specialist. Morgan earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Southern California School of Law. Morgan fills the vacancy of a new position created on July 1, 2022. She is a Democrat.

San Diego County Superior Court

Sara Kirby, of San Diego County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Diego County Superior Court. Kirby has served as a Commissioner at the San Diego County Superior Court since 2022, where she was a Staff Attorney from 2012 to 2022. She was an Associate at the Law Offices of Sandra Morris from 2009 to 2012 and at Moore, Lewis, Schulman & Moore APC from 2005 to 2009. Kirby earned a Juris Doctor degree from the California Western School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Kenneth So. Kirby is registered without party preference.

Francisco Sanchez, of San Diego County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Diego County Superior Court. Sanchez has been a Sole Practitioner since 2003. He served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California from 2001 to 2003 and at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona from 1999 to 2001. Sanchez served as an Attorney in the Office of the Federal Public Defender for the District of Arizona from 1997 to 1999. He served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Maricopa Public Defender’s Office from 1995 to 1997. Sanchez earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Arizona State University College of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Browder Willis. Sanchez is a Democrat.



San Luis Obispo County Superior Court

Judge Michael Kelley, of San Luis Obispo County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court. He has served as a Judge at the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2018. Judge Kelley was a Partner at Sidley Austin LLP from 1987 to 2018. He was a Partner at Kadison, Pfaelzer, Woodard, Quinn and Rossi in 1987, where he was an Associate from 1979 to 1986. Judge Kelley earned a Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Charles Crandall. He is a Democrat.

Crystal Tindell Seiler, of San Luis Obispo County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court. Seiler has served as a Deputy District Attorney at the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office since 2021. She served as a Deputy District Attorney at the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office from 2011 to 2017 and at the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office from 2009 to 2011. Seiler served as a Law Clerk for the Honorable Frederick H. Weisberg at the Superior Court of the District of Columbia from 2008 to 2009. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Stanford Law School. Seiler fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Justice Hernaldo Baltodano to the Court of Appeal. She is registered without party preference.

Shasta County Superior Court

Kathryn Barton, of Siskiyou County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Shasta County Superior Court. Barton has served as an Assistant Public Defender at the Shasta County Public Defender’s Office since 2018. She served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Siskiyou County Public Defender’s Office from 2012 to 2015 and at the Solano County Public Defender’s Office from 1992 to 2012. Barton earned a Master of Social Welfare degree from the University of Southern California and a Juris Doctor degree from the New College of California School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Daryl Kennedy. She is a Democrat.

Benjamin Hanna, of Shasta County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Shasta County Superior Court. Hanna has served as a Deputy Attorney General at the California Department of Justice, Office of the Attorney General since 2023. He served in several roles at the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office from 2001 to 2023, including Chief Deputy District Attorney and Senior Deputy District Attorney. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law. Hanna fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Cara Beatty. He is a Democrat.

Ventura County Superior Court

Marine Dermadzhyan, of Ventura County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Ventura County Superior Court. Dermadzhyan has served as a Deputy District Attorney at the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office since 2014. She has been an Adjunct Professor at the Ventura College of Law since 2022. Dermadzhyan served as a Deputy District Attorney at the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office from 2013 to 2014 and served as a Law Clerk at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office from 2012 to 2013. She earned a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Lamar University and a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge John Smiley. Dermadzhyan is a Democrat.

The compensation for each of these positions is $231,174.

###