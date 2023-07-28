Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 7.28.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Alexander DeVorkin, of Marina del Rey, has been reappointed to serve as Chief Justice on the California Courts-Martial Appellate Panel, where he has served since 2019. DeVorkin served as Assistant Chief Counsel for the California Department of Transportation’s Legal Division from 2000 to 2010, where he held several positions from 1980 to 2000, including Legal Counsel and Deputy Attorney IV. He was an Associate at Scott F. Dool and Associates in 1980 and a Music Teacher for the William S. Hart High School District from 1975 to 1976. DeVorkin served in the California Army National Guard from 1971 to 1977 and 1982 to 2009, retiring as Colonel. DeVorkin earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music from the University of California, Los Angeles and a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is a federal rate of 0-6, only while in session. DeVorkin is a Democrat.

David McCray, of Lincoln, has been reappointed to serve as a Justice on the California Courts-Martial Appellate Panel, where he has served since 2015. McCray has been Business Development Manager of State and Local Transportation and Worldwide Public Sector at Amazon Web Services since 2022. He served as General Counsel at the Contra Costa Transportation Authority from 2020 to 2022. McCray was Of Counsel at Beveridge & Diamond PC from 2014 to 2022. He served as Assistant Chief Counsel for the California Department of Transportation from 2007 to 2014, where he was Deputy Attorney III from 2005 to 2007. McCray served in multiple positions during his 21 years of active duty with the U.S. Air Force, including Staff Judge Advocate of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing from 2002 to 2005, Chief of the Air Force Environmental Litigation & Tort Branch from 2001 to 2002 and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Environmental Defense Section from 2000 to 2002. He was Deputy Chief of the Compliance and Planning Branch in the U.S. Air Force from 1999 to 2000 and Deputy Staff Judge Advocate for the 509th Bomb Wing from 1996 to 1998. McCray is a member of the California Bar and the District of Columbia Bar. He earned a Master of Laws degree in Environmental and Natural Resources Law from the University of Utah, College of Law, a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law, a Master of Business Administration degree in Management from Golden Gate University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from California State University, Long Beach. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is a federal rate of 0-6, only while in session. McCray is registered without party preference.

Mark Inaba, of La Cañada Flintridge, has been appointed to serve as a Justice on the California Courts-Martial Appellate Panel. Inaba has served as a Deputy District Attorney at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office since 1999. He was an Associate at Morrison and Foerster from 1996 to 1999. Inaba served as a Combat Engineer and JAG Officer in the California Army National Guard from 1990 to 2020, retiring at Colonel. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is a federal rate of 0-6, only while in session. Inaba is a Democrat.

Vasco Deon Kidd, of Eastvale, has been reappointed to the Physician Assistant Board. Kidd has been an Associate Clinical Professor at the University of California, Irvine School of Medicine Department of Orthopedic Surgery since 2021 and Director of the Advanced Practice Providers Program at UCI Health since 2019. Kidd was Director of Advanced Practice Providers and Director of the Physician Assistant Orthopedic Surgery Fellowship Training Program at Arrowhead Orthopedics from 2016 to 2019. He was an Assistant Professor and Academic Coordinator at Moreno Valley College from 2013 to 2015 and at the University of Texas Health Science Center from 2010 to 2012. Kidd was Lead Physician Assistant at Kaiser Permanente from 2003 to 2010. He earned a Doctor of Health Science degree in Health Sciences from A.T. Still University, a Master of Science degree in Health Professions Education from Western University Health Sciences and a Master of Public Health degree from the University of California, Los Angeles. He is a member of the California Academy of Physician Assistants, American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, American College of Healthcare Executives, and the Advanced Practice Provider Executives. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Kidd is registered without party preference.

John Dandurand, of Moorpark, has been appointed to the Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology and Hearing Aid Dispensers Board. Dandurand has been Vice President of Growth and Innovation at Serendipity Inc. since 2022. He has also been President of the American Hearing Aid Center of the South Bay Inc. since 1989. Dandurand is a member of the International Hearing Society. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Dandurand is a Republican.

Michael Luszczak, of Carmichael, has been appointed to the Osteopathic Medical Board. Luszczak was an Emergency Physician for The Permanente Medical Group from 2006 to 2022. He served as a Medical Officer in the U.S. Army from 1990 to 2006. Luszczak earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Western University of Health Sciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology from University of California, Los Angeles. Luszczak has been a Volunteer Physician with Care Force since 2015. He is a member of the California Medical Association, Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons of California, American Osteopathic Association, American Academy of Emergency Medicine and the American Academy of Family Physicians. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Luszczak is a Democrat.

