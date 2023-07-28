Weekend Lane Closure on the H-1 Westbound from the Airport Exit to Salt Lake

Main, News Posted on Jul 28, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies motorists of weekend lane closures on the H-1 Freeway westbound, from Exit 16, the Airport Exit, to the Kahuapā‘ani underpass, from Friday night, August 11, from 8 p.m continuously through Monday, August 14, 2:30 a.m., for rehabilitation work.

2 right lanes westbound closed on Friday, August 11 at 8:00 p.m.

3 right lanes westbound closed Saturday, August 12, at 8:30 p.m., only one westbound lane will remain open through the project area.

All lanes will open on Monday, August 14 at 2:30 a.m.

The H-1 Freeway Rehabilitation project will resurface and perform a full-depth reconstruction of the roadway, replace guardrails, reconstruct gutters, install pavement marking and rumble strips, and repair signage. The completion date for the project is scheduled for June 2024.

HDOT advises motorists to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. HDOT appreciates the public’s cooperation as we work to improve the safety of our roadways. All roadwork is weather permitting.

