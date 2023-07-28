Recreational harvest of Gulf gray triggerfish opens Aug. 1

The 2023 recreational season for gray triggerfish in Gulf state and federal waters will open Aug. 1. The season is scheduled to close on Jan. 1, 2024.

If you plan to fish for gray triggerfish or other specific reef fish species in Gulf state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up for the State Reef Fish Angler Designation (annual renewal is required). As a State Reef Fish Angler, you could be selected to receive a mail survey component of the State Reef Fish Survey. By participating in the State Reef Fish Survey, you are improving recreational data that is used to provide optimum recreational fishing opportunities in Florida. To learn more about the State Reef Fish Survey, visit MyFWC.com/SRFS.

For current recreational gray triggerfish regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Triggerfish.”