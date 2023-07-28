Submit Release
Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green Traveling Out of State July 30 Through August 15

HONOLULU  ̶  Governor Josh Green, M.D., will be traveling out of state from Sunday, July 30 through Tuesday, August 15. For the first 10 days, Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor. Between August 8 through August 12, she will be traveling out of state and the position of acting Governor will be held by members of the Governor’s Cabinet.

The schedule of the Acting Governors is as follows:

  • July 30 through August 8 – Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke
  • August 8 through 9 – Budget and Finance Director Luis Salaveria
  • August 9 through 12 – Attorney General Anne E. Lopez
  • August 12 through 14 – Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke
  • August 14 through 15 – Attorney General Anne E. Lopez

There are overlaps on certain days due to travel schedules. Governor Green will be back in state on August 15 and back in office on August 16.

