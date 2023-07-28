Manchin Announces Final Permit Issued for Nucor Steel Facility in Mason County, West Virginia

July 28, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has issued a Section 404 permit to Nucor Steel to facilitate construction of its state-of-the-art steel mill facility being developed in Mason County, West Virginia. The mill is expected to sustain approximately 800 jobs when fully operational.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll keep saying it: there truly is no better place to do business than West Virginia. The approval for this final permit is great news for Nucor Steel and our state, and I can’t wait to see the benefits this new facility will bring to West Virginia,”said Chairman Manchin.