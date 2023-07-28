Submit Release
Full closure of the Joint Base Pear Harbor Hickham off-ramp (Exit 15)

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is informing Oahu motorists of closures on the Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickham off-ramp (Exit 15) from the eastbound H-1 Freeway on Sunday night, Aug. 6, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., nightly. Construction will also require one to two nights for a full shutdown of the Exit 15 off-ramp while workers safely install signage overhead.

Motorists wanting to access Pearl Harbor will be detoured to the Airport off-ramp (Exit 16), where they may take the Arrivals ramp to Aolele Street, turn left onto Nimitz Highway, and continue westbound to Pearl Harbor. Roadwork is weather-permitting and the date range considers the possibility of weather delays.

In conjunction with the ramp closure, motorists should also expect up to three lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction from Lagoon Drive to the Pearl Harbor Interchange, and in the eastbound direction from Salt Lake Boulevard to the Pearl Harbor Interchange.

HDOT advises motorists to allow for extra travel time and plan their commutes accordingly. Special duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures.

