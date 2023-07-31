Flood Risk America Receives Industry Leading FM Approvals Accreditation

Flood Risk America Flood Pannels

Flood Risk America receives FM Approvals certification for its proprietary Flood Barriers for opening barrier applications equipment.

LAKE WORTH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Flood Risk America (FRA) announced today it has received an industry leading compliance approval by FM Approvals for its proprietary Flood Barriers for opening barrier applications equipment. FRA’s Flood Barriers for opening barrier applications, including door panels, window panels, and vent covers.

“We are pleased to share the outstanding water performance testing results of our opening barrier applications, having our Flood Barriers conform to the highest standards of quality, technical integrity and performance. The FM Approvals accreditation is a testament to our hard work and commitment to excellence in flood risk mitigation and prevention domain,” said Steve Gill, CEO at Flood Risk America.

The FRA Flood Panel barrier is comprised of a moveable panel constructed of lightweight composite material. The panel is bolted to the edges of the protected opening and/or ground surface. The panel is also fitted with a closed cell neoprene (CCN) foam gasket along the outer sealed edges which, when compressed, will create a watertight seal. The FRA Flood Panels are quick and easy to deploy. For one person, it can take only 5 minutes per FRA Flood Panel.

FRA’s Flood Barriers were subjected to the water performance series for flood barriers for opening barrier applications, conducted at the Flood Risk America facility in Boynton Beach, FL with satisfactory results.

In addition to the water performance testing for flood barriers for opening barrier applications, various component tests were performed at the FM Global Research Campus test laboratory in Glocester, RI. All required component tests were completed with satisfactory results.

“Our Flood Panels are lightweight, cost effective, fully customizable, and rapidly deployable. With a busier-than-average predicted hurricane season, Flood Risk America is ideally positioned to help businesses stay safe and protected,” added Mr. Gill.

FM Approvals has been a trusted source of property loss prevention product evaluation for more than a century.

About Flood Risk America:

Flood Risk America, LLC (FRA) is an industry-leading flood risk management company specializing in FEMA compliant, FM Approved proactive flood risk prevention solutions and products designed to effectively mitigate flood risks for commercial property developers, owners, and operators nationwide. For more information, please visit https://floodriskamerica.com/.