Ventus HD6: A New Long Range, Long Life HD Thermal Camera

Sierra-Olympia Technologies, an innovator in IR solutions, is thrilled to announce the release of the anticipated products, Ventus HD6-2.4 and Ventus HD6-0.6.

Every camera in the Ventus HD6 family comes stacked with image enhancement tools or processes that can be added upon or fine-tuned for you specific thermal system.”
— Chris Johnston, President
HOOD RIVER, OREGON, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sierra-Olympia Technologies, a leading innovator in thermal imaging solutions, is thrilled to announce the release of our highly anticipated product, the Ventus HD6-2.4 and Ventus HD6-0.6. Two complete camera systems to leverage their HD (1280×960) focal plane with a proprietary long-life cooler for higher acuity and FOV with lower total cost of ownership.

The Ventus HD6-2.4, a compact yet powerful HD MWIR camera designed for Low-SWaP applications. With a small footprint that enables easy integration into imaging gimbals, dismount units, sighting systems, and more, it provides 10X log range optical zoom in an impressive 1280 x 960 array format.

The Ventus HD6-0.6 is a powerful HD MWIR camera designed for the long-range precision and a long life reliability. With a 14X optical zoom on a 1280 x 960 array format, this camera can detect, recognize and identify at extremely long distances.

Key Features and Benefits:
- 27k hour long-life camera core, Hexablu® by Leonardo DRS
- Long Range Optical zoom in 1280 x 960 array format
- 6-micron pixel pitch
- Scene object tracking, DRI capabilities, KLV meta data and other options available.

To learn more about the Ventus HD6 family and explore its capabilities, visit the product page at https://sierraolympia.com/product/ventus-hd6-2-4/ and https://sierraolympia.com/product/ventus-hd6-0-6/. For media inquiries, please contact Scott Vosburgh at marketing@sierraolympia.com.

Sierra-Olympia Technologies is a leading provider of cutting-edge thermal imaging solutions. Committed to innovation and excellence, Sierra-Olympia Technologies develops advanced thermal cameras that empower professionals across various industries to overcome challenges, increase efficiency, and enhance safety. With a focus on exceptional quality and customer satisfaction, Sierra-Olympia Technologies is dedicated to driving advancements in thermal imaging technology.

Scott Vosburgh
Sierra-Olympia Technologies
