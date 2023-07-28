Mariel Gates Launches Powerful Prequel "Aubrey" to Briarwood Girls, Sheds Light on Mental Health and Elite Athletics
Acclaimed author Mariel Gates reveals the resilience of NCAA athlete Aubrey, facing trauma & mental health challenges in elite sports.UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed author Mariel Gates has released her highly anticipated book, "Aubrey," a compelling prequel to her previously successful novel, Briarwood Girls. In this powerful narrative, Gates artfully weaves a gripping story centered around Aubrey, an NCAA student athlete, who endures a traumatic sexual assault and must navigate the challenging realms of elite athletics and mental health, all while facing the lack of adequate support from her university.
Drawing from her own life experiences as a former elite athlete, Gates graduated with honors from Stanford University and the University of Oregon School of Law, boasting a remarkable track record of being on several US World Championship teams for Cross Country and Triathlon since 1999.
"Aubrey" explores the resilience of a young athlete facing mental health challenges amidst the pressures of elite athletics. Throughout the book, Gates deftly tackles issues such as addiction, trauma, and mental health, aiming to break the silence and stigma surrounding these subjects.
Speaking about the motivation behind "Aubrey," Mariel Gates stated, "There is a lot of ‘me’ the author in Aubrey. There are a lot of mental health issues that people struggle with in this country and around the world that need to be addressed in a different way. Aubrey is an elite athlete, who finds that there is no support for her mental health journey. In the midst of the pandemic, it was important for me as a writer to bring these issues up and open a discussion as to how to help people like Aubrey."
The book's primary message resonates deeply with readers as it underscores that mental health challenges can affect anyone, regardless of their background or achievements. By shedding light on the struggles faced by elite athletes, "Aubrey" challenges the societal taboo surrounding mental health discussions.
"Aubrey" is set to captivate readers with its riveting narrative, genuine portrayal of mental health issues, and thought-provoking insights into the world of elite athletics. Mariel Gates' eloquent storytelling captivates readers, urging them to reflect on the importance of mental health support and the impact of trauma on individuals from all walks of life.
Readers in the UK and the USA can now immerse themselves in the compelling world of "Aubrey." For more information about the book and author Mariel Gates, please visit marielgatesonline.com.
