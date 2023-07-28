Downtown Dog Rescue Opens Clancy's Closet: Affordable Pet Supply Shop in South Gate that Gives Back to Pets In Need
EINPresswire.com/ -- Downtown Dog Rescue has opened a new storefront and Pet Support Space called Clancy’s Closet, a program made possible in part to a generous grant from Michelson Found Animals Foundation. Clancy’s Closet is located in the heart of South Gate, CA on the Tweedy Mile and offers affordable, discounted, and quality pet supplies to the community. Clancy’s Closet is located at 3925 Tweedy Blvd South Gate, CA 90280 and is open every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10am to 2pm and every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm.
Since 1996, Downtown Dog Rescue has focused on increasing access to veterinary care for low income families with pets. DDR provides pet support to unhoused, undocumented and minority families. Their efforts also focus on shelter intervention to help combat the animal shelter crisis. One hundred percent of Clancy’s Closet proceeds support Downtown Dog Rescue’s Pet Support Space Programs. Clancy’s Closet offers a wide range of quality pet supplies from leashes and collars to custom I.D. tags and comfortable beds. At Clancy’s Closet you can take what you need and donate what you can. Shop for your pet and help pets in need!
“MFA is proud to support DDR’s social enterprise and unique model to support the pets and people of Los Angeles. DDR fits the profile of our ideal grantee, a group who looks into the future and thinks outside of the box, builds in a plan for sustainability, and has a clear vision on how this program will scale over time to help more Angelenos.” - Jennifer Naitaki, Senior Director of Programs, Michelson Found Animals
“We are thrilled to open Clancy’s Closet as a one of a kind community space. Our community’s support makes it possible for our program to continue to provide resources and care to folks and families with pets transitioning from crisis and isolation to stability and independence.” - Liv Sigel, Project Coordinator, Clancy’s Closet
Downtown Dog Rescue is a 501(c)(3) non-profit founded in 1996 by Lori Weise. DDR provides access to veterinary care for pets that live with families who identify as low income or unhoused. DDR has become a vital part of the community by building relationships based on trust, compassion, and consistent support.
Liv Sigel
