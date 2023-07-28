Oregon Division of Financial Regulation to participate in Scam Jam Aug. 4 in The Dalles

July 28, 2023

Salem – The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR), the Oregon Attorney General, Oregon Construction Contractors Board, Oregon Department of Human Services, Federal Trade Commission, and AARP Oregon are joining forces on a fraud prevention workshop, Scam Jam, on Friday, Aug. 4, in The Dalles.

Those attending will hear from experts and learn how to spot scams and gain prevention tips and tools to protect against fraud.

Members of DFR's outreach team will be presenting on the topic “Best steps to protect yourself from financial fraud."

The event will be held at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 5000 Discovery Drive in The Dalles.

A light breakfast will be provided free of charge, and pre-registration is encouraged. You can register for the event on the AARP events page or via Eventbrite.

The event will go from 9 a.m. to noon.

“There are more innovative and deceptive ways scammers are targeting people today, especially older adults, and we want to educate as many people as we can about these scams," said TK Keen, administrator for DFR. “Many aren't aware that an innocent looking email could scam them out of thousands of dollars, or more. Our goal is to educate and help people avoid those situations."

If you believe you may have been scammed, DFR has resources to help you. Consumer advocates are available by calling 1-888-877-4894 (toll-free) or emailing dfr.financialserviceshelp@dcbs.oregon.gov. DFR's website is also a good resource for information or help.

