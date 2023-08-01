Igniting Change: Sayenza Biosciences Launches Seed Round to Revolutionize Biotech

Sayenza Biosciences opens $2.5M Seed Investment Round, celebrates notable milestones and strategic partnerships.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sayenza Biosciences, a cutting-edge biotech company at the forefront of regenerative medicine, proudly announces a series of significant achievements in the first half of 2023, including the launch of a Seed Investment Round to raise $2.5M.

Notable Milestones:

Facility: Sayenza Biosciences secures a state-of-the-art office and fabrication lab at The Cove, part of UCI Beall Applied Innovation, providing the venue and resources for groundbreaking research and FDA submission.

Intellectual Property: Two provisional patents are filed for Sayenza's pioneering Adipose Processing Unit and disposable cartridge, revolutionizing surgical efficiency, and setting a new industry standard.

Team Expansion: The appointment of Sahil Nock, a seasoned professional from biotech giants, as Chief Commercial Officer fortifies Sayenza's leadership team.

World-Class Clinical Advisory Board: Sayenza assembles a team of some of the most respected surgeons in regenerative medicine to address our two primary target markets:

• Aesthetics: Drs. Patrick Tonnard and Alexis Verpaele are pioneers in regenerative plastic surgery and inventors of the nanofat grafting technique.

• Orthopedics: Dr. Ethan Kellum of Nashville Regenerative Orthopedics is a current USA Basketball team physician and former assistant team physician for the Boston Celtics.

Partnerships and Recognition: Joining the exclusive McDermott Rise 2023 Cohort and presenting at the prestigious IFATS and SoCal Bio annual meetings underlines Sayenza's growing reputation in the bioscience community.

Pre-Seed Funding: Sayenza successfully closes its pre-seed investment round, raising $336k through the support of its passionate network.

Product Development: Partnering with Omnica, a leader in rapid medical device development and creator of the Hydrafacial Machine (the top selling aesthetics device on the market), Sayenza accelerates the launch of its minimal viable product (MVP).

Opening of Seed Round: Sayenza launches a Seed Investment round to raise $2.5M.

"We are at a defining moment in our quest to democratize regenerative medicine. With the global regenerative medicine market projected to reach $67.6 billion by 2025, I predict a strong appetite for this Seed Investment Round that will fuel our development of an MVP and expedite FDA approval, positioning Sayenza Biosciences to make a significant impact on this rapidly growing industry," exclaims Dr. Derek Banyard, CEO of Sayenza Biosciences.

About Sayenza Biosciences:

Sayenza Biosciences is an innovative biotech company dedicated to revolutionizing regenerative medicine. Through groundbreaking research and technology, Sayenza is democratizing access to regenerative medicine, harnessing the body's largest source of stem cells - fat.