YORK, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the ever-evolving world of technology, automation has emerged as a game-changer, revolutionizing various sectors, including metrology. Imagine setting up a load cell, crane scale, or any force-measuring instrument and being able to pay more attention to the setup and not having to control the machine.

Imagine, too, only having to record the load reading on the instrument if the data capture cannot be automated instead of manually holding the force point and simultaneously recording the load values. When the data capture can be automated, imagine only having to write down the instrument reading instead of holding the force point manually and writing simultaneously. Our new Automatic Hydraulic Force Calibration System Control will simplify the calibration technicians’ workflows and can provide untold benefits.

Business advisors and consultants encourage companies to automate anything that can be automated. The Morehouse automated force calibration system control for existing and new UCMs and SCMs is not different. Says Henry Zumbrun, President of Morehouse Instrument Company.

The advantages of the automated force calibration system control unit are shown as follows:

+ Programmable control of calibration routines eliminates data entry errors

+ Multiple readings over a user-defined period yield an improved average, better representing the calibrated device output.

+ Automated high-frequency data capture leads to improved accuracy and consistency of results.

+ Programmable and automated control eliminates operator fatigue and subsequent errors.

« Techs spend time using the calibration data instead of obtaining it.

« Techs can take more care of calibration set-ups than machine operation, eliminating errors that occur over time.

« Faster and more accurate calibrations.

Morehouse is a company specializing in Force and Torque Instruments. Morehouse strives to make the world a safer place through more accurate measurements.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact sales@mhforce.com.