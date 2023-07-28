Submit Release
Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponce Financial Group, Inc., (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the second quarter of 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights (Compared to Prior Periods):

  • Net loss of ($0.1) million, or $0.00 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to net income of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and net income of $0.8 million, or $0.03 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
  • Included in the ($0.1) million of net loss for the second quarter of 2023 results is $31.1 million in interest and dividend income and $1.5 million in non-interest income, offset by a $17.1 million in non-interest expense and $14.8 million in interest expense.
  • Net interest income of $16.3 million for the second quarter of 2023 increased $1.0 million, or 6.80%, from the prior quarter and $0.8 million, or 5.13%, from the same quarter last year.
  • Net interest margin was 2.65% for the second quarter of 2023, decreased from 2.75% for the prior quarter and from 3.92% for the same quarter last year.
  • Cash and equivalents were $243.8 million as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $189.4 million, or 348.47%, from December 31, 2022, as we decided to keep ample sources of liquidity at hand while taking advantage of the positive spread between our interest bearing overnight deposits at the Fed and borrowing costs under the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP").
  • Securities totaled $605.7 million as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of $34.7 million, or 5.59%, from December 31, 2022 primarily due to a call on one of the securities amounting to $10.0 million and regular principal payments.
  • Net loans receivable were $1.70 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $201.9 million, or 13.52%, from December 31, 2022.
  • Deposits were $1.44 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $189.6 million, or 15.14%, from December 31, 2022.

President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments

Carlos P. Naudon, Ponce Financial Group’s President and CEO, stated “Despite the challenges we face, we’re thrilled to have started our share buy-back program during the second quarter of 2023. As of June 30, 2023, we have purchased 615,948 shares at an average price of $8.44 per share, well below our book value of $10.94 per common share. Our book value per common share also increased by $0.04 per share during the quarter. We also saw our stock added to the Russell 3000 index which increases the exposure and liquidity of our stock."

"We continue to show strong levels of capital and liquidity. On the capital front, our total capital ratio at Ponce Bank stands at 26.30%, well in excess of regulatory requirements. In terms of liquidity, our liquid assets plus borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLBNY") stand at $817 million, more than two and a half times of our uninsured deposits of $325 million."

"As previously announced, we were awarded a grant of $3.7 million from the U.S. Treasury as part of the Community Development Financial Institution (“CDFI”) Equitable Recovery Program which we expect to receive during the third quarter of 2023."

"We remain committed to the communities we serve, our Minority Depository Institution (“MDI”)/CDFI status and to continue to invest in our people and in technology to improve our efficiency."

Executive Chairman’s Comment

Steven A. Tsavaris, Ponce Financial Group’s Executive Chairman added “While the increase in rates will continue to put pressure on growth, we were able to organically grow our loans and deposits during the quarter. The US economy continues to show resiliency and credit conditions remain strong. Our credit metrics improved during the quarter with nonperforming loans ratios declining quarter over quarter and year over year."

Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Key Metrics” for additional information):

    At or for the Three Months Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
Performance Ratios (Annualized):   2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
Return on average assets (1)     (0.01 %)     0.06 %     (1.62 %)     (2.80 %)     0.17 %
Return on average equity (1)     (0.07 %)     0.27 %     (7.28 %)     (11.25 %)     1.01 %
Net interest rate spread (1) (2)     1.66 %     1.78 %     2.13 %     3.08 %     3.67 %
Net interest margin (1) (3)     2.65 %     2.75 %     2.97 %     3.59 %     3.92 %
Non-interest expense to average assets (1)     2.65 %     2.79 %     2.78 %     4.83 %     3.73 %
Efficiency ratio (4)     96.15 %     95.88 %     94.95 %     132.46 %     93.77 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities     141.14 %     148.20 %     152.30 %     162.67 %     158.80 %
Average equity to average assets     19.21 %     20.91 %     22.32 %     24.90 %     17.32 %


    At or for the Three Months Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
Capital Ratios (Annualized):   2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
Total capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only)     26.30 %     27.54 %     30.53 %     33.39 %     36.00 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only)     25.05 %     26.28 %     29.26 %     32.13 %     34.75 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)     25.05 %     26.28 %     29.26 %     32.13 %     34.75 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only)     17.95 %     19.51 %     20.47 %     22.91 %     28.79 %


    At or for the Three Months Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
Asset Quality Ratios (Annualized):   2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans     1.64 %     1.77 %     2.27 %     1.77 %     1.31 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans     167.06 %     149.73 %     252.33 %     118.43 %     94.05 %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1)     (0.41 %)     (0.57 %)     (0.85 %)     (0.52 %)     (0.05 %)
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans     0.98 %     1.18 %     0.90 %     1.50 %     1.39 %
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets     0.63 %     0.76 %     0.59 %     0.97 %     0.90 %
Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets     0.63 %     0.76 %     0.59 %     0.97 %     0.90 %
Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans as a percentage of total assets     0.83 %     0.93 %     0.78 %     1.16 %     1.14 %
                                         

(1) Annualized where appropriate.
(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(4) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

Summary of Results of Operations

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was ($0.1) million compared to net income of $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and net income of $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease of net income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023 was attributed mainly to increases in provision for credit loss and non-interest expense and a decrease in non-interest income, partially offset by an increase in net interest income. The decrease of net income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022 was largely due to a decrease in non-interest income and an increase in non-interest expense, partially offset by an increase net interest income.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $0.2 million compared to a net loss of ($6.0) million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in net income was attributable to decreases in non-interest expense and provision for credit losses, partially offset by decreases in net interest income and non-interest income.

Net Interest Income and Net Margin

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $16.3 million compared to $15.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and $15.5 million for the three months end June 30, 2022. This increase is largely explained by an increase in interest and dividend income, offset by an increase in interest expenses due to higher interest rates. Included in net interest income are the effects of our borrowings under the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP). Our average borrowing cost under the program is 4.45% while our deposit at the Fed account yields 5.15% as of June 30, 2023. The BTFP has a maturity of one year and allows for prepayment with no penalty.

Net interest margin was 2.65% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to 2.75% for the prior quarter, a decrease of 10bps and 3.92% for the same period last year, a decrease of 127bps. The decrease in net interest margin was a result of an increase in the cost of funds driven by higher interest rates.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $1.5 million, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 17.98%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023 and a decrease of $0.7 million, or 31.53%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022.

The $0.3 million decrease in non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023 was related to a prepayment fee reported in the prior quarter.

The $0.7 million decrease in non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022 was attributable to decreases of $0.7 million in loan origination fees, $0.2 million in brokerage commission and $0.1 million in income on sale of mortgage loans, partially offset by increases of $0.2 million in late and prepayment charges and $0.1 million in other non-interest income.

Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2023, was $3.3 million, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 24.84%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. The $1.1 million decrease from the six months ended June 30, 2022 was attributable to decreases of $1.3 million in loan origination, $0.5 million in brokerage commission and $0.4 million in income on sale of mortgage loans, partially offset by increases of $0.9 million in late and prepayment charges, $0.2 million in other non-interest income and $0.1 million in service charges and fees.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $17.1 million, an increase of $0.7 million, or 4.45%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023 and an increase of $0.5 million, or 3.15%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022.

The $0.7 million increase from the three months ended March 31, 2023 was mainly attributable to a decrease of $0.6 million in consumer microloan recoveries, increases of $0.4 million in professional fees, $0.2 million in marketing and promotional expenses and $0.2 million in occupancy and equipment, offset by a decrease of $0.5 million in provision for contingencies.

The $0.5 million increase from the three months ended June 30, 2022 was attributable to increases of $0.5 million in compensation and benefits, $0.5 million in occupancy and equipment, $0.5 million in provision for contingencies, $0.4 million in data processing expenses, $0.3 million marketing and promotional expenses and $0.2 million in professional fees, offset by a $1.5 million charge in the prior year period and a $0.4 million recovery in the current year period related to Grain.

Non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023, was $33.5 million, a decrease of $11.2 million, or 25.07%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. The $11.2 million decrease of non-interest expense from the six months ended June 30, 2022 was attributable to a $9.6 million consumer microloan write-off during the corresponding period last year, compared with $1.3 million of consumer microloan recoveries during the six months ending June 30, 2023 and a $5.0 million contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation during the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $360.0 million, or 15.57%, to $2.67 billion as of June 30, 2023 from $2.31 billion as of December 31, 2022. The increase in total assets is largely attributable to increases of $201.9 million in net loans receivable, $189.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, $8.1 million in mortgage loans held for sale and $1.9 million in other assets, offset by decreases of $28.9 million in held-to-maturity securities, $5.8 million in available-for-sale securities, and $5.5 million in Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock.

Total liabilities increased $362.2 million, or 19.91%, to $2.18 billion as of June 30, 2023 from $1.82 billion as of December 31, 2022. The increase in total liabilities was largely attributable to increases of $189.6 million in deposits and $164.7 million in borrowings.

Total stockholders’ equity decreased $2.2 million, or 0.45%, to $490.5 million as of June 30, 2023, from $492.7 million as of December 31, 2022. This decrease in stockholders’ equity was largely attributable to $5.2 million in share repurchases, partially offset by increases in equity of $1.1 million as a result of implementation of CECL, $0.8 million in share-based compensation, $0.6 million in ESOP, $0.3 million in other comprehensive income related to improved valuation of securities and $0.2 million in net income.

About Ponce Financial Group, Inc.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for Ponce Bank. Ponce Bank is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. Ponce Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties, construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. Ponce Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which Ponce Bank operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay Ponce Bank’s loans; anticipated losses with respect to the Company's investment in Grain; changes in the value of securities in the investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in Ponce Bank’s market area; Ponce Bank’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in Ponce Financial Group, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

  As of  
  June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
  2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
ASSETS                            
Cash and due from banks:                            
Cash $ 31,162     $ 26,951     $ 31,977     $ 34,007     $ 24,934  
Interest-bearing deposits   212,627       157,736       22,383       28,514       249,872  
Total cash and cash equivalents   243,789       184,687       54,360       62,521       274,806  
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value   123,720       128,320       129,505       131,977       140,044  
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (1)   481,952       491,649       510,820       494,297       211,517  
Placement with banks   996       1,245       1,494       2,490       2,490  
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value   10,070       2,987       1,979       3,357       9,234  
Loans receivable, net   1,695,047       1,614,428       1,493,127       1,392,553       1,324,320  
Accrued interest receivable   16,054       15,435       15,049       14,063       13,255  
Premises and equipment, net   16,856       17,215       17,446       17,759       18,945  
Right of use assets   32,435       33,147       33,423       34,121       34,416  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost   19,195       19,209       24,661       14,272       16,429  
Deferred tax assets   15,924       15,413       16,137       13,822       9,658  
Other assets   15,919       15,799       13,988       11,170       21,585  
Total assets $ 2,671,957     $ 2,539,534     $ 2,311,989     $ 2,192,402     $ 2,076,699  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                            
Liabilities:                            
Deposits $ 1,442,013     $ 1,336,877     $ 1,252,412     $ 1,351,189     $ 1,148,728  
Operating lease liabilities   33,716       34,308       34,532       35,081       35,217  
Accrued interest payable   4,704       1,767       1,390       854       158  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance   12,402       14,902       9,724       10,589       8,668  
Borrowings   682,100       648,375       517,375       286,375       334,375  
Other liabilities   6,540       7,264       3,856       7,631       31,471  
Total liabilities   2,181,475       2,043,493       1,819,289       1,691,719       1,558,617  
Commitments and contingencies                            
Stockholders' Equity:                            
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized   225,000       225,000       225,000       225,000       225,000  
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized   249       249       249       247       247  
Treasury stock, at cost   (5,202 )     (2 )     (2 )            
Additional paid-in-capital   207,287       206,883       206,508       206,092       205,669  
Retained earnings   94,312       94,399       92,955       102,169       116,907  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (17,597 )     (16,629 )     (17,860 )     (18,420 )     (15,032 )
Unearned compensation ─ ESOP   (13,567 )     (13,859 )     (14,150 )     (14,405 )     (14,709 )
Total stockholders' equity   490,482       496,041       492,700       500,683       518,082  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,671,957     $ 2,539,534     $ 2,311,989     $ 2,192,402     $ 2,076,699  
                                       

(1) Included for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 was $0.9 million and $0.8 million, respectively, related to the allowance for credit loss on held-to-maturity securities.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended  
  June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
  2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
Interest and dividend income:                            
Interest on loans receivable $ 23,015     $ 19,700     $ 18,550     $ 17,058     $ 16,057  
Interest on deposits due from banks   1,817       197       199       346       132  
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock   6,223       6,459       6,184       4,230       978  
Total interest and dividend income   31,055       26,356       24,933       21,634       17,167  
Interest expense:                            
Interest on certificates of deposit   2,381       1,871       1,310       687       677  
Interest on other deposits   5,913       4,166       4,125       1,543       521  
Interest on borrowings   6,479       5,074       3,332       1,793       481  
Total interest expense   14,773       11,111       8,767       4,023       1,679  
Net interest income   16,282       15,245       16,166       17,611       15,488  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses   987       (174 )     12,641       9,330       817  
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses   15,295       15,419       3,525       8,281       14,671  
Non-interest income:                            
Service charges and fees   481       491       481       464       445  
Brokerage commissions   35       15       180       288       214  
Late and prepayment charges   372       729       263       109       193  
Income on sale of mortgage loans   82       99       7       116       200  
Loan origination (1)               (557 )     522       696  
(Loss) gain on sale of premises and equipment                     (436 )      
Other   522       485       63       514       431  
Total non-interest income   1,492       1,819       437       1,577       2,179  
Non-interest expense:                            
Compensation and benefits   7,425       7,446       6,501       7,377       6,911  
Occupancy and equipment   3,724       3,570       3,928       3,611       3,237  
Data processing expenses   1,208       1,192       1,114       994       824  
Direct loan expenses   345       412       454       654       505  
Provision for contingencies   517       985       (440 )     519       30  
Insurance and surety bond premiums   248       265       270       297       156  
Office supplies, telephone and postage   489       399       375       369       406  
Professional fees   1,904       1,455       1,571       1,251       1,748  
Grain (recoveries) and write-off   (346 )     (914 )     (515 )     8,881       1,500  
Marketing and promotional expenses   303       128       256       214       52  
Directors fees and regulatory assessment   160       155       196       188       167  
Other operating expenses   1,112       1,268       2,055       1,061       1,031  
Total non-interest expense   17,089       16,361       15,765       25,416       16,567  
(Loss) income before income taxes   (302 )     877       (11,803 )     (15,558 )     283  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   (215 )     546       (2,589 )     (820 )     (488 )
Net (loss) income $ (87 )   $ 331     $ (9,214 )   $ (14,738 )   $ 771  
Earnings (loss) per common share:                            
Basic $ (0.00 )   $ 0.01     $ (0.40 )   $ (0.64 )   $ 0.03  
Diluted $ (0.00 )   $ 0.01     $ (0.40 )   $ (0.64 )   $ 0.03  
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                            
Basic   23,208,168       23,293,013       23,168,097       23,094,859       23,056,559  
Diluted   23,208,168       23,324,532       23,168,097       23,094,859       23,128,911  
                                       

(1) Amounts for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2022 include the reversal of $0.8 million of loan origination income that had been taken upfront in prior quarters of 2022 (as opposed to deferred over the life of ‎the loan)‎.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

    For the Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2023     2022     Variance $     Variance %  
Interest and dividend income:                        
Interest on loans receivable   $ 42,715     $ 34,257     $ 8,458       24.69 %
Interest on deposits due from banks     2,014       168       1,846       1,098.81 %
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock     12,682       1,760       10,922       620.57 %
Total interest and dividend income     57,411       36,185       21,226       58.66 %
Interest expense:                        
Interest on certificates of deposit     4,252       1,480       2,772       187.30 %
Interest on other deposits     10,079       805       9,274       1,152.05 %
Interest on borrowings     11,553       1,074       10,479       975.70 %
Total interest expense     25,884       3,359       22,525       670.59 %
Net interest income     31,527       32,826       (1,299 )     (3.96 %)
Provision for credit losses     813       2,075       (1,262 )     (60.82 %)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     30,714       30,751       (37 )     (0.12 %)
Non-interest income:                        
Service charges and fees     972       885       87       9.83 %
Brokerage commissions     50       552       (502 )     (90.94 %)
Late and prepayment charges     1,101       251       850       338.65 %
Income on sale of mortgage loans     181       618       (437 )     (70.71 %)
Loan origination           1,321       (1,321 )     (100.00 %)
Other     1,007       778       229       29.43 %
Total non-interest income     3,311       4,405       (1,094 )     (24.84 %)
Non-interest expense:                        
Compensation and benefits     14,871       14,036       835       5.95 %
Occupancy and equipment     7,294       6,429       865       13.45 %
Data processing expenses     2,400       1,671       729       43.63 %
Direct loan expenses     757       1,379       (622 )     (45.11 %)
Provision for contingencies     1,502       47       1,455       3,095.74 %
Insurance and surety bond premiums     513       303       210       69.31 %
Office supplies, telephone and postage     888       811       77       9.49 %
Professional fees     3,359       3,082       277       8.99 %
Contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation           4,995       (4,995 )     (100.00 %)
Grain (recoveries) and write-off     (1,260 )     9,574       (10,834 )     (113.16 %)
Marketing and promotional expenses     431       123       308       250.41 %
Directors fees and regulatory assessment     315       321       (6 )     (1.87 %)
Other operating expenses     2,380       1,870       510       27.27 %
Total non-interest expense     33,450       44,641       (11,191 )     (25.07 %)
Income (loss) before income taxes     575       (9,485 )     10,060       (106.06 %)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     331       (3,436 )     3,767       (109.63 %)
Net income (loss)   $ 244     $ (6,049 )   $ 6,293       (104.03 %)
Earnings (loss) per common share:                        
Basic   $ 0.01     $ (0.27 )   $ 0.28       (103.86 %)
Diluted   $ 0.01     $ (0.27 )   $ 0.28       (103.85 %)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                        
Basic     23,250,357       22,243,776       1,006,581       4.53 %
Diluted     23,275,201       22,243,776       1,031,425       4.64 %
                                 

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Key Metrics

  At or for the Three Months Ended  
  June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
  2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
Performance Ratios:                            
Return on average assets (1)   (0.01 %)     0.06 %     (1.62 %)     (2.80 %)     0.17 %
Return on average equity (1)   (0.07 %)     0.27 %     (7.28 %)     (11.25 %)     1.01 %
Net interest rate spread (1) (2)   1.66 %     1.78 %     2.13 %     3.08 %     3.67 %
Net interest margin (1) (3)   2.65 %     2.75 %     2.97 %     3.59 %     3.92 %
Non-interest expense to average assets (1)   2.65 %     2.79 %     2.78 %     4.83 %     3.73 %
Efficiency ratio (4)   96.15 %     95.88 %     94.95 %     132.46 %     93.77 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities   141.14 %     148.20 %     152.30 %     162.67 %     158.80 %
Average equity to average assets   19.21 %     20.91 %     22.32 %     24.90 %     17.32 %
Capital Ratios:                            
Total capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only)   26.30 %     27.54 %     30.53 %     33.39 %     36.00 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only)   25.05 %     26.28 %     29.26 %     32.13 %     34.75 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)   25.05 %     26.28 %     29.26 %     32.13 %     34.75 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only)   17.95 %     19.51 %     20.47 %     22.91 %     28.79 %
Asset Quality Ratios:                            
Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans   1.64 %     1.77 %     2.27 %     1.77 %     1.31 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of nonperforming loans   167.06 %     149.73 %     252.33 %     118.43 %     94.05 %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1)   (0.41 %)     (0.57 %)     (0.85 %)     (0.52 %)     (0.05 %)
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans   0.98 %     1.18 %     0.90 %     1.50 %     1.39 %
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets   0.63 %     0.76 %     0.59 %     0.97 %     0.90 %
Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets   0.63 %     0.76 %     0.59 %     0.97 %     0.90 %
Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans as a percentage of total assets   0.83 %     0.93 %     0.78 %     1.16 %     1.14 %
Other:                            
Number of offices   19       19       19       19       19  
Number of full-time equivalent employees   244       251       253       257       253  
                             

(1) Annualized where appropriate.
(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(4) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Securities Portfolio

    June 30, 2023     December 31, 2022  
          Gross     Gross                 Gross     Gross        
    Amortized     Unrealized     Unrealized           Amortized     Unrealized     Unrealized        
    Cost     Gains     Losses     Fair Value     Cost     Gains     Losses     Fair Value  
    (in thousands)     (in thousands)  
Available-for-Sale Securities:                                                
U.S. Government Bonds   $ 2,988     $     $ (279 )   $ 2,709     $ 2,985     $     $ (296 )   $ 2,689  
Corporate Bonds     25,807             (2,784 )     23,023       25,824             (2,465 )     23,359  
Mortgage-Backed Securities:                                                
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations (1)     42,128             (6,724 )     35,404       44,503             (6,726 )     37,777  
FHLMC Certificates     10,742             (1,636 )     9,106       11,310             (1,676 )     9,634  
FNMA Certificates     64,298             (10,931 )     53,367       67,199             (11,271 )     55,928  
GNMA Certificates     114             (3 )     111       122             (4 )     118  
Total available-for-sale securities   $ 146,077     $     $ (22,357 )   $ 123,720     $ 151,943     $     $ (22,438 )   $ 129,505  
                                                 
Held-to-Maturity Securities:                                                
U.S. Agency Bonds   $ 25,000     $     $ (455 )   $ 24,545     $ 35,000     $     $ (380 )   $ 34,620  
Corporate Bonds     82,500       25       (2,978 )     79,547       82,500       57       (3,819 )     78,738  
Mortgage-Backed Securities:                                                
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations (1)     224,312             (7,312 )     217,000       235,479       192       (5,558 )     230,113  
FHLMC Certificates     3,948             (291 )     3,657       4,120             (268 )     3,852  
FNMA Certificates     125,943             (5,828 )     120,115       131,918             (5,227 )     126,691  
SBA Certificates     21,111       79             21,190       21,803       34             21,837  
Allowance for Credit Losses     (862 )                                          
Total held-to-maturity securities   $ 481,952     $ 104     $ (16,864 )   $ 466,054     $ 510,820     $ 283     $ (15,252 )   $ 495,851  
                                                                 

(1) Comprised of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”), Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”) and Ginnie Mae (“GNMA”) issued securities.

The following table presents the activity in the allowance for credit losses for held-to-maturity securities.

    For the Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2023     2022  
Beginning balance   $     $  
CECL adoption     662        
Provision for credit losses     200        
Allowance for credit losses on securities   $ 862     $  
                 

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan Portfolio

    As of  
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
    2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
    Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Mortgage loans:                                                            
1-4 family residential                                                            
Investor Owned   $ 351,754       20.43 %   $ 354,559       21.60 %   $ 343,968       22.54 %   $ 336,667       23.79 %   $ 321,671       24.02 %
Owner-Occupied     154,116       8.94 %     149,481       9.10 %     134,878       8.84 %     112,749       7.97 %     100,048       7.47 %
Multifamily residential     550,033       31.94 %     553,430       33.71 %     494,667       32.42 %     421,917       29.81 %     396,470       29.60 %
Nonresidential properties     317,416       18.43 %     314,560       19.17 %     308,043       20.19 %     282,642       19.97 %     279,877       20.90 %
Construction and land     315,843       18.34 %     235,157       14.33 %     185,018       12.13 %     197,437       13.95 %     165,425       12.35 %
Total mortgage loans     1,689,162       98.08 %     1,607,187       97.91 %     1,466,574       96.12 %     1,351,412       95.49 %     1,263,491       94.34 %
Non-mortgage loans:                                                            
Business loans (1)     21,041       1.22 %     19,890       1.21 %     39,965       2.62 %     41,398       2.92 %     45,720       3.41 %
Consumer loans (2)     11,958       0.70 %     14,227       0.88 %     19,129       1.26 %     22,563       1.59 %     30,198       2.25 %
Total non-mortgage loans     32,999       1.92 %     34,117       2.09 %     59,094       3.88 %     63,961       4.51 %     75,918       5.66 %
Total loans, gross     1,722,161       100.00 %     1,641,304       100.00 %     1,525,668       100.00 %     1,415,373       100.00 %     1,339,409       100.00 %
Net deferred loan origination costs     1,059             2,099             2,051             2,288             2,446        
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (28,173 )           (28,975 )           (34,592 )           (25,108 )           (17,535 )      
Loans, net   $ 1,695,047           $ 1,614,428           $ 1,493,127           $ 1,392,553           $ 1,324,320        
                                                                       

(1) As of June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, business loans include $3.2 million, $3.6 million, $20.0 million, $24.7 million and $30.8 million, respectively, of PPP loans.
(2) As of June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, consumer loans include $11.2 million, $13.4 million, $18.2 million, $21.5 million and $28.3 million, respectively, of loans originated by the Bank pursuant to its arrangement with Grain.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Grain Loan Exposure

Grain Technologies, Inc. ("Grain") Total Exposure as of June 30, 2023  
(in thousands)  
Receivable from Grain      
Microloans originated - put back to Grain (inception-to-June 30, 2023)   $ 24,324  
Write-downs, net of recoveries (inception-to-date as of June 30, 2023)     (15,679 )
Cash receipts from Grain (inception-to-June 30, 2023)     (6,819 )
Grant/reserve     (1,826 )
Net receivable as of June 30, 2023   $  
Microloan receivables from Grain Borrowers      
Grain originated loans receivable as of June 30, 2023   $ 11,213  
Allowance for credit losses on loans as of June 30, 2023 (1)     (9,786 )
Microloans, net of allowance for credit losses on loans as of June 30, 2023   $ 1,427  
Investments      
Investment in Grain   $ 1,000  
Investment in Grain write-off in Q3 2022     (1,000 )
Investment in Grain as of June 30, 2023      
Total exposure to Grain as of June 30, 2023   $ 1,427  
         

(1) Includes $0.3 million for allowance for unused commitments on the $2.4 million of unused commitments available to Grain originated borrowers reported in other liabilities in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Financial Conditions. Excludes $1.3 million of security deposits by Grain originated borrowers reported in deposits in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Financial Conditions.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

  For the Three Months Ended  
  June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
  2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Allowance for credit losses on loans at beginning of the period $ 28,975     $ 34,592     $ 25,108     $ 17,535     $ 16,893  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans   934       (321 )     12,641       9,330       817  
Adoption of CECL         (3,090 )                  
Charge-offs:                            
Mortgage loans:                            
1-4 family residences                            
Investor owned                            
Owner occupied                            
Multifamily residences                            
Nonresidential properties                            
Construction and land                            
Non-mortgage loans:                            
Business                            
Consumer   (1,931 )     (2,569 )     (3,659 )     (1,799 )     (450 )
Total charge-offs   (1,931 )     (2,569 )     (3,659 )     (1,799 )     (450 )
Recoveries:                            
Mortgage loans:                            
1-4 family residences                            
Investor owned                           156  
Owner occupied                     39        
Multifamily residences                            
Nonresidential properties                            
Construction and land                            
Non-mortgage loans:                            
Business                     1       91  
Consumer   195       363       502       2       28  
Total recoveries   195       363       502       42       275  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries   (1,736 )     (2,206 )     (3,157 )     (1,757 )     (175 )
Allowance for credit losses on loans at end of the period $ 28,173     $ 28,975     $ 34,592     $ 25,108     $ 17,535  
                                       

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Deposits

    As of  
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
    2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
    Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Demand   $ 266,545       18.48 %   $ 282,741       21.15 %   $ 289,149       23.08 %   $ 288,654       21.37 %   $ 284,462       24.77 %
Interest-bearing deposits:                                                            
NOW/IOLA accounts     22,754       1.57 %     21,735       1.63 %     24,349       1.94 %     28,799       2.13 %     28,597       2.49 %
Money market accounts     538,520       37.35 %     408,404       30.55 %     317,815       25.38 %     360,293       26.66 %     181,156       15.77 %
Reciprocal deposits     100,919       7.00 %     109,649       8.20 %     114,049       9.11 %     162,858       12.05 %     151,264       13.17 %
Savings accounts     119,635       8.30 %     127,731       9.55 %     130,432       10.41 %     140,055       10.37 %     139,244       12.12 %
Total NOW, money market, reciprocal and savings accounts     781,828       54.22 %     667,519       49.93 %     586,645       46.84 %     692,005       51.21 %     500,261       43.55 %
Certificates of deposit of $250K or more     83,646       5.80 %     76,893       5.75 %     70,113       5.60 %     61,900       4.58 %     65,157       5.67 %
Brokered certificates of deposit (1)     98,729       6.85 %     98,754       7.39 %     98,754       7.89 %     98,760       7.31 %     62,650       5.45 %
Listing service deposits (1)     20,258       1.40 %     28,417       2.13 %     35,813       2.86 %     40,964       3.03 %     48,953       4.26 %
All other certificates of deposit less than $250K     191,007       13.25 %     182,553       13.65 %     171,938       13.73 %     168,906       12.50 %     187,245       16.30 %
Total certificates of deposit     393,640       27.30 %     386,617       28.92 %     376,618       30.08 %     370,530       27.42 %     364,005       31.68 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,175,468       81.52 %     1,054,136       78.85 %     963,263       76.92 %     1,062,535       78.63 %     864,266       75.23 %
Total deposits   $ 1,442,013       100.00 %   $ 1,336,877       100.00 %   $ 1,252,412       100.00 %   $ 1,351,189       100.00 %   $ 1,148,728       100.00 %
                                                                                 

(1) As of June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, there were $3.3 million, $9.5 million, $13.6 million, $13.8 million, and $18.5 million, respectively, in individual listing service deposits amounting to $250,000 or more. All brokered certificates of deposit individually amounted to less than $250,000.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Borrowings

  June 30,     December 31,  
  2023     2022  
  Scheduled
Maturity 		    Redeemable
at Call Date 		    Weighted
Average
Rate 		    Scheduled
Maturity 		    Redeemable
at Call Date 		    Weighted
Average
Rate 		 
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Overnight line of credit advance $     $       %   $ 6,000     $ 6,000       4.6 %
                                   
Term advances ending:                                  
2023 $ 7,000     $ 7,000       2.12     $ 178,375     $ 178,375       4.32  
2024   354,000       354,000       4.53       50,000       50,000       4.75  
2025   50,000       50,000       4.41       50,000       50,000       4.41  
2026                                  
2027   212,000       212,000       3.44       183,000       183,000       3.25  
Thereafter   59,100       59,100       3.43       50,000       50,000       3.35  
  $ 682,100     $ 682,100       4.06 %   $ 517,375     $ 517,375       3.90 %
                                               

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Nonperforming Assets

  As of Three Months Ended  
  June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
  2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Non-accrual loans:                            
Mortgage loans:                            
1-4 family residential                            
Investor owned $ 296     $ 2,836     $ 2,844     $ 5,902     $ 3,460  
Owner occupied   2,363       2,245       961       971       1,140  
Multifamily residential   1,435                          
Nonresidential properties                     778       1,162  
Construction and land   11,721       11,906       7,567       10,660       10,817  
Non-mortgage loans:                            
Business         40             359        
Consumer                            
Total non-accrual loans (not including non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans) $ 15,815     $ 17,027     $ 11,372     $ 18,670     $ 16,579  
                             
Non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans:                            
Mortgage loans:                            
1-4 family residential                            
Investor owned $ 209     $ 213     $ 217     $ 221     $ 224  
Owner occupied   840       2,020       2,027       2,215       1,746  
Multifamily residential                            
Nonresidential properties         91       93       95       96  
Construction and land                            
Non-mortgage loans:                            
Business                            
Consumer                            
Total non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans   1,049       2,324       2,337       2,531       2,066  
Total non-accrual loans $ 16,864     $ 19,351     $ 13,709     $ 21,201     $ 18,645  
                             
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans:                            
Mortgage loans:                            
1-4 family residential                            
Investor owned $ 2,161     $ 2,185     $ 2,207     $ 2,228     $ 2,246  
Owner occupied   2,353       1,310       1,328       1,254       2,019  
Multifamily residential                            
Nonresidential properties   783       701       708       715       725  
Construction and land                            
Non-mortgage loans:                            
Business                            
Consumer                            
Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans $ 5,297     $ 4,196     $ 4,243     $ 4,197     $ 4,990  
Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans $ 22,161     $ 23,547     $ 17,952     $ 25,398     $ 23,635  
Total non-performing loans to total gross loans   0.98 %     1.18 %     0.90 %     1.50 %     1.39 %
Total non-performing assets to total assets   0.63 %     0.76 %     0.59 %     0.97 %     0.90 %
Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans to total assets   0.83 %     0.93 %     0.78 %     1.16 %     1.14 %
                                       

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets

  For the Three Months Ended June 30,
  2023   2022
  Average               Average            
  Outstanding           Average   Outstanding           Average
  Balance     Interest     Yield/Rate (1)   Balance     Interest     Yield/Rate (1)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:                              
Loans (2) $ 1,683,117     $ 23,015     5.48 %   $ 1,318,400     $ 16,057     4.89 %
Securities (3)   614,598       5,731     3.74 %     155,939       908     2.34 %
Other (4) (5)   164,509       2,309     5.63 %     109,755       202     0.74 %
Total interest-earning assets   2,462,224       31,055     5.06 %     1,584,094       17,167     4.35 %
Non-interest-earning assets (5)   121,169                 145,308            
Total assets $ 2,583,393               $ 1,729,402            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
NOW/IOLA $ 22,280     $ 8     0.14 %   $ 32,321     $ 14     0.17 %
Money market   539,020       5,874     4.37 %     338,984       474     0.56 %
Savings   122,802       29     0.09 %     136,755       31     0.09 %
Certificates of deposit   393,754       2,381     2.43 %     387,129       677     0.70 %
Total deposits   1,077,856       8,292     3.09 %     895,189       1,196     0.54 %
Advance payments by borrowers   16,967       2     0.05 %     12,359       2     0.06 %
Borrowings   649,652       6,479     4.00 %     89,965       481     2.14 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,744,475       14,773     3.40 %     997,513       1,679     0.68 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Non-interest-bearing demand   299,707                 359,181            
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   42,906                 67,220            
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   342,613                 426,401            
Total liabilities   2,087,088       14,773           1,423,914       1,679      
Total equity   496,305                 305,488            
Total liabilities and total equity $ 2,583,393           3.40 %   $ 1,729,402           0.68 %
Net interest income       $ 16,282               $ 15,488      
Net interest rate spread (6)             1.66 %               3.67 %
Net interest-earning assets (7) $ 717,749               $ 586,581            
Net interest margin (8)             2.65 %               3.92 %
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities             141.14 %               158.80 %
                                   

(1) Annualized where appropriate.
(2) Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.
(3) Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
(4) Includes FHLBNY demand account, FHLBNY stock dividends and FRB demand deposits.
(5) FRB demand deposits for prior period have been reclassified for consistency.
(6) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(7) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(8) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets

  For the Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2023     2022  
  Average                 Average              
  Outstanding           Average     Outstanding           Average  
  Balance     Interest     Yield/Rate (1)     Balance     Interest     Yield/Rate  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans (2) $ 1,627,939     $ 42,715       5.29 %   $ 1,321,897     $ 34,257       5.23 %
Securities (3)   622,822       11,806       3.82 %     147,066       1,625       2.23 %
Other (4) (5)   106,812       2,890       5.46 %     108,094       303       0.57 %
Total interest-earning assets   2,357,573       57,411       4.91 %     1,577,057       36,185       4.63 %
Non-interest-earning assets (5)   122,083                   151,047              
Total assets $ 2,479,656                 $ 1,728,104              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
NOW/IOLA $ 22,804     $ 17       0.15 %   $ 32,700     $ 30       0.19 %
Money market   494,385       9,998       4.08 %     329,448       709       0.43 %
Savings   125,823       59       0.09 %     136,084       63       0.09 %
Certificates of deposit   387,592       4,252       2.21 %     403,028       1,480       0.74 %
Total deposits   1,030,604       14,326       2.80 %     901,260       2,282       0.51 %
Advance payments by borrowers   14,954       5       0.07 %     11,091       3       0.05 %
Borrowings   587,026       11,553       3.97 %     102,258       1,074       2.12 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,632,584       25,884       3.20 %     1,014,609       3,359       0.67 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Non-interest-bearing demand   308,208                   365,771              
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   42,451                   57,446              
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   350,659                   423,217              
Total liabilities   1,983,243       25,884             1,437,826       3,359        
Total equity   496,413                   290,278              
Total liabilities and total equity $ 2,479,656             3.20 %   $ 1,728,104             0.67 %
Net interest income       $ 31,527                 $ 32,826        
Net interest rate spread (6)               1.71 %                 3.96 %
Net interest-earning assets (7) $ 724,989                 $ 562,448              
Net interest margin (8)               2.70 %                 4.20 %
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities               144.41 %                 155.43 %
                                       

(1) Annualized where appropriate.
(2) Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.
(3) Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
(4) Includes FHLBNY demand account, FHLBNY stock dividends and FRB demand deposit.
(5) FRB demand deposits for prior period have been reclassified for consistency.
(6) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(7) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(8) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other Data

  As of  
  June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,