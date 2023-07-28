Submit Release
ASPRS & Geo Week - Stronger Together in 2024

ASPRS & Geo Week - Stronger Together in 2024 .One conference pass. A world of geospatial education.

Save the date!  February 11-13, 2024 | Denver, Colorado

Exciting News! For the first time in 2024, Geo Week will offer attendees a single comprehensive conference pass that provides access to Geo Week conference sessions and ASPRS conference sessions.

By uniting these two premier conferences, Geo Week offers an unprecedented opportunity for professionals engaged in photogrammetry, remote sensing, GIS, and related technologies to extract maximum value from attending. You’ll gain insights through technical deep-dives, stay informed with the latest project updates, delve into real-world case studies, explore cutting-edge hardware and software applications, acquire essential workflow best practices, and more.

The conference pass includes entry to the Exhibit Floor, select networking events, the Geo Week Awards Ceremony, and the new Student Hub featuring student presentations and posters. In addition to the main conference programming, ASPRS will host pre-show workshops for an additional fee.

As always, ASPRS members will receive a member discount that will be available on the ASPRS website when registration opens in October. The Conference Program will be posted in late October. Find all event updates at www.geo-week.com.

