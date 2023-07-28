Discover Extraordinary Artworks at MASH Gallery's Undulation Theory - Saturday, August 12
This exhibit’s artists are noted for their distinct voices and superb craftsmanship. This eclectic collection will take spectators on a thought-provoking trip through the depths of modern art.”WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MASH Gallery is pleased to announce the highly anticipated exhibition "Undulation Theory," featuring the extraordinary work of some of today's most notable artists. This enthralling event will occur on August 12 at 6 p.m. at MASH Gallery in West Hollywood. The show will offer a curated collection of artworks from a small group of exceptional artists, giving art enthusiasts and collectors an immersive and thought-provoking experience.
— Haleh Mashian
Haleh Mashian, a multidimensional artist and one of the most influential brands in art, carefully curated the group show, which brings together the most sought-after contemporary artists of our time. The ensemble, composed of a dynamic mix of creative artists with distinct styles and perspectives, promises to deliver a mind-bending, awe-inspiring show of brilliance.
"Undulation theory" refers to the fluidity and perpetual motion observed in life, nature, and emotions. The show intends to provoke various experiences and stimulate significant conversations through a captivating fusion of many mediums, including painting, sculpture, and multimedia installations. Visitors may expect to be immersed in a dynamic interplay of colors, textures, and forms that surpasses traditional artistic boundaries.
Mash Gallery welcomes art lovers, collectors, and the general public to the opening reception on August 12th, 6 p.m.–9 p.m. at 812 La Cienega Blvd., West Hollywood 90069.
For more information visit Mash Gallery at www.mashgallery.com
