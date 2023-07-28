Preparing for Open Enrollment 2024: Enrollment Dates & Details
Covering Central Florida (CoveringCFL) is available to answer any questions that individuals may have regarding open enrollment 2024 in Florida.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Covering Central Florida (CoveringCFL), a program under the Primary Care Access Network located in Orlando, Florida, is here to provide comprehensive assistance and address all inquiries concerning the upcoming Open Enrollment 2024 for health insurance plans. This critical period allows individuals and families to secure health coverage to meet their healthcare needs for the upcoming year.
When is Open Enrollment for 2024 Health Insurance Plans?
In Florida, open enrollment for health insurance in 2024 will run from November 1, 2023, to January 15, 2024. It is essential to note that enrollment dates may vary depending on the state and the specific health insurance marketplace. This extended period gives individuals ample time to explore and enroll in a suitable health insurance plan or change their existing coverage.
Open Enrollment can be a complex process, especially for those unfamiliar with its intricacies. Covering Central Florida provides valuable assistance and expert guidance throughout this period. Their Marketplace Navigators possess comprehensive knowledge of the Health Insurance Marketplace and can help individuals understand available coverage options, compare plans, and provide comprehensive support during enrollment.
Florida residents with questions or concerns about the upcoming enrollment season can schedule a free appointment with a Marketplace Navigator to help determine their best options when enrollment time comes. Key factors to consider include costs, coverage options, and the network of healthcare providers. Conducting research and comparing plans well before the open enrollment period empowers individuals to make informed decisions about their healthcare needs.
Remember, failing to enroll during the designated open enrollment period may result in waiting until the next enrollment period unless one qualifies for a Special Enrollment Period.
The Special Enrollment Period is a time outside the regular Open Enrollment period during which you can sign up for health insurance if you experience certain life events, such as losing existing coverage, getting married, having a baby, or moving to a new area. It's essential to check if you qualify for the SEP, as it can provide you with a valuable opportunity to secure the coverage you need for your and your family's healthcare needs without having to wait for the next Open Enrollment period. A Covering Central Florida marketplace navigator will be able to assist in determining if you're eligible to enroll at this time.
About Covering Central Florida:
Covering Central Florida is an initiative of the Primary Care Access Network (PCAN), a 501c3 non-profit organization based in Orlando, Florida. The organization's certified and licensed navigators provide free assistance in navigating affordable health insurance in Florida, ensuring individuals have continued access to affordable healthcare. Partners and navigators are focused on promoting and enhancing access to care and services for people who are currently underserved in the health insurance market or may face health disparities due to difficulties in language, low health literacy, disability, or discrimination.
