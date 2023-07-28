COACHES 4 KIDS EMBARKS ON MISSION TO SUPPORT CHILDREN WITH DOWN SYNDROME AND AUTISM IN MOLDOVA
Coaches4Kids launches initiative in Moldova to bolster educational support for children with Down Syndrome, Autism, and conflict-affected refugees.NEW YORK, NY, US, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KISHINEV, Moldova – In an ambitious bid to support the growing needs of the education sector in Moldova, Coaches4Kids.org has launched an initiative aimed at providing much-needed educational resources to children with Down Syndrome and Autism.
The Moldovan education system has been strained recently, grappling- not just with the special needs of children with Down Syndrome and Autism, but also with providing educational services to the influx of Ukrainian refugees due to the conflict in Ukraine that began in early 2022. It is estimated that 44% of the roughly 110,000 Ukrainian refugees in Moldova are children, many of whom also require extra support to navigate the unfamiliar education system.
Coaches4Kids, founded in 2019 on the principle that every child, regardless of their challenges, should have access to quality education, aims to fill this gap. The founder of Coaches4Kids, who is currently a student at Horace Mann, recently visited Kishinev to explore opportunities for establishing an education center dedicated to offering one-on-one tutoring for children who risk falling behind due to their unique needs.
"Children with Down Syndrome, Autism, and those displaced by conflict, are often overlooked in traditional educational settings," said the Coaches4Kids founder. "We're committed to ensuring these children have the opportunity to thrive through specialized, individual attention."
Moldova's effort to educate children with disabilities has seen some success, with the integration of these children into mainstream schools gradually improving over the years. Despite these advancements, stigma persists. Many parents and caregivers harbor misconceptions about sharing classrooms with children with disabilities, fearing it may hinder their child's education.
To combat these biases and ensure the continued growth of inclusive education, Coaches4Kids plans to supplement the 2% of the Moldovan education budget dedicated to inclusive education. Their objective is to bolster financial resources for hiring support teachers, creating resource centers, and providing family assistance.
Coaches4Kids’ initiative aims to enhance inclusive education for neurodivergent learners by offering one-on-one tutoring and equipping teachers with the necessary skills and resources to provide individualized assistance. This intervention will be critical for children with disabilities or learning difficulties who may not have received adequate attention in the past.
"We believe in the potential of every child,' the founder added. 'Through this initiative, we hope to break down barriers and build bridges towards a future where every child in Moldova can reach their full potential."
Coaches4Kids invites everyone to support this significant initiative. Your contribution can help children with Down Syndrome, Autism, and those affected by conflict to receive the education they deserve. You can find places to contribute your time or financial resources across the web. The Coaches4Kids website will continue to share information regarding qualified institutions where volunteers can contribute.
About Coaches4Kids: Coaches4Kids is an international organization dedicated to improving the lives of children facing educational challenges through tailored tutoring programs and the provision of educational resources. Their mission is to ensure every child, regardless of their circumstances, can access the quality education they need to succeed. Special thanks to Sasha Pleshco, courtesy ad Unsplash for the photo.
