Options for safely cleaning up fire debris from Kmart Fire

Portland, OR—Guidance on how to safely clean up fire debris from last week’s former Kmart building fire remains the same, although no asbestos has been detected in samples taken by EPA and DEQ. The guidance outlines standard procedures that protect people from any type of ash and debris, which can be harmful to people’s health.

Anyone who is not comfortable or unable to clean up the Kmart fire debris on their own can report the debris to Prologis via an online form. Prologis is the building lessee and is providing assistance with cleaning up debris on private property. Any questions about this debris cleanup can be directed to Prologis at kmartfireneighborhoodcleanup@gmail.com or 503-276-7389.

Standard guidance for cleaning up debris on your own:

1. Wear the best mask you have, N95 is preferred

2. Wear disposable gloves

3. Gently soak the debris

4. Pick up debris (with gloves on) and place in a plastic garbage bag

5. Place the bag in a second garbage bag, add mask and gloves, tie at the top, and place in the trash

6. Wash your hands and anything else that got dirty during the clean-up

In addition to asbestos sampling, DEQ tested the debris near the fire and found compounds that are common in fire debris. These results do not indicate any new health concern or change the guidance on how to safely clean up the debris.

Find more information about the response at DEQ’s Kmart Fire Asbestos Response webpage.

Media contact: Laura Gleim, DEQ public affairs, laura.gleim@deq.oregon.gov, 503-577-3697

