Resources available to Connecticut farmers affected by flooding

Get online assistance: The Connecticut Department of Agriculture has set up a dedicated page for disaster relief resources. This page provides a list of organizations dedicated to disaster recovery as well as information on programs available to address issues like crop losses and farmland damage.

Arrange for soil testing: If you have concerns about your farmland soil being contaminated by floodwaters, arrange for soil testing through UConn’s Soil Nutrient Analysis Laboratory or The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.

Schedule a one-on-one consultation: Representatives from the Connecticut Department of Agriculture will be available to meet with farmers to offer one-on-one business support through Friday, August 18. Schedule a meeting by filling out this form or email AGR.disaster@ct.gov. Farmers are invited to meet with these representatives to discuss the challenges they’re facing, and to get connected to resources and programs that can aid in their recovery.

Attend virtual office hours: If you’d like to learn more about available disaster relief resources there will also be three (3) virtual office hours offered between Wednesday, July 26 and Friday, August 4. More information on dates and how to log on will be made available in the near future.