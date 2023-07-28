Resources available to Connecticut farmers affected by flooding
07/21/2023
Recent heavy rains have had a devastating impact on farms throughout the Northeast region, including here in Connecticut. Floods along the Connecticut River resulted in some of the most severe damage, but farms across the state have experienced crop losses due to swollen rivers and streams. Recent reports received by the Connecticut Department of Agriculture from producers have estimated losses of more than 1,500 acres and nearly $21 million in sales revenue. And we know there are many more that have not yet reported.
The floods are the latest in a series of challenges farmers have faced so far in 2023. These have included unseasonably mild temperatures followed by a deep freeze in February, a spring frost in May, and droughts in July.
“These challenges are becoming harder and harder for Connecticut’s farmers to deal with, and to manage through,” declared Bryan Hurlburt, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Agriculture, during a recent press event to discuss the damage.
The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) is sharing resources for Connecticut farmers who have suffered losses due to heavy rains or flooding. The department is also looking to make additional assistance available in the coming months.
The Connecticut Department of Agriculture encourages Connecticut farmers affected by recent flooding to take the following steps to receive assistance:
Report your losses: All impacted farmers should report their losses to their local USDA Farm Service Agency. The Connecticut Department of Agriculture is also requesting farmers fill out a simple online crop loss report form. This will assist state officials in estimating the total losses associated with the flooding, and determine if thresholds have been met to submit a federal agriculture disaster declaration request to USDA. This declaration allows farmers to apply for assistance such as emergency loans. Please note: an agricultural disaster was recently declared for the May frost event, and farmers can apply for assistance through their local USDA Farm Service Agency.
Get online assistance: The Connecticut Department of Agriculture has set up a dedicated page for disaster relief resources. This page provides a list of organizations dedicated to disaster recovery as well as information on programs available to address issues like crop losses and farmland damage.
Arrange for soil testing: If you have concerns about your farmland soil being contaminated by floodwaters, arrange for soil testing through UConn’s Soil Nutrient Analysis Laboratory or The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.
Schedule a one-on-one consultation: Representatives from the Connecticut Department of Agriculture will be available to meet with farmers to offer one-on-one business support through Friday, August 18. Schedule a meeting by filling out this form or email AGR.disaster@ct.gov. Farmers are invited to meet with these representatives to discuss the challenges they’re facing, and to get connected to resources and programs that can aid in their recovery.
Attend virtual office hours: If you’d like to learn more about available disaster relief resources there will also be three (3) virtual office hours offered between Wednesday, July 26 and Friday, August 4. More information on dates and how to log on will be made available in the near future.
Network with other farmers: The Connecticut Department of Agriculture has also created a space to connect farmers impacted by the flooding to replant crops or sell products to maintain a source of revenue and keep farm workers on the payroll. If you are an impacted farmer or a farmer with excess crops available to assist, please fill out this form.
Use stress relief resources: Farmers, farm families, or farm workers experiencing stress due to crop loss and other challenges can call or text a hotline maintained by the state’s farmer stress relief program at 833-897-2474. You can also visit CTFarmStressRelief.com for mental health and stress resources.
Seek business support: The Connecticut Small Business Development Center (CTSBDC) can help with no-cost professional advising and supportive information to help you:
Locate available resources and assistance
Identify opportunities to diversify your sources of revenue
Create and implement strategies for a more resilient business
Contact CTSBDC at ctsbdc@uconn.edu or 877-723-2828. Please mention “Farm Assistance” in the subject or in your call.
Apply for DECD loan: The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development’s Small Business Boost Fund provides working capital loans of $5,000 to $500,000. The program also provides guidance from community lenders and technical service providers.
In addition to these resources, the Connecticut Department of Agriculture is in the process of developing a special round of grant funding through Farmland Restoration to assist producers impacted by flooding and extreme rainfall. CT DoAg is also establishing a working group to address how $7 million in bond funding will be utilized for additional farmland restoration, implementation of climate resiliency practices, and infrastructure to support the future mitigation of climate change impacts. CT DoAg anticipates releasing guidance in early August.