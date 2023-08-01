Incite Health, Inc. Announces the Launch of a New Paradigm in Lyme Disease Testing
Incite Health, Inc., a CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited, high complexity clinical laboratory specializing in immune system testing, announces the launch of a new paradigm in Lyme Disease testing, the ZEUS Scientific MTTT-2™ ELISA system.
The Zeus Modified Two-Tiered Testing (MTTT-2) ELISA system is an FDA-cleared assay that has been shown to reduce the number of missed clinically positive samples compared with the Standard Two-Tiered Testing (STTT) algorithm that relies on a second tier immunoblot. Incite Health is offering the MTTT-2 Lyme testing algorithm, providing the highest levels of sensitivity and specificity available in Lyme antibody testing on the market today. The MTTT-2 uses a VlsE1/pepC10 polyvalent ELISA as the initial screen, followed by separate second tier IgG and IgM confirmatory ELISAs; this delivers the highest sensitivity for early detection of Lyme without compromising specificity.
Recently, the CDC updated their recommendation to state that serologic assays using a second ELISA test are an acceptable alternative to assays that use an immunoblot as a second test.
Lyme Disease is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi and is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected blacklegged tick. Lyme disease is the most reported vector-borne illness in the United States, and cases have been reported in all 50 states. The symptoms of Lyme Disease are highly variable and similar to those of several other diseases. The most common symptoms of Lyme Disease are fever, headache, fatigue, joint pain and reduced mobility, muscle pain, along with cognitive problems.
About Incite Health:
Incite Health is at the forefront of healthcare innovation with the development of clinically actionable Health & Wellness screening assays, leveraging its proficiency and expertise in the immune system. Incite Health recognizes the powerful health benefits of monitoring an individual’s cellular health profile through the tracking of key biomarkers of the immune system and offers a portfolio of IVD cleared assays for clinicians and medical professionals.
To learn more, please visit www.incitehealth.com
Contact:
Media/Investors please contact:
Connie Scotese
Director, Business Development
Incite Health, Inc.
cscotese@incitehealth.com 610-454-9828
Connie Scotese
Incite Health
