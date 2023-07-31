Cultivate Services for Older Adults Available in Weld County July 1st
Cultivate – a Boulder County-based nonprofit – has adopted the Weld County AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP program to provide no-cost services to eligible seniors.GREELEY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As of July 1st, 2023, Cultivate – a Boulder County-based nonprofit – has adopted the Weld County AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP program to provide no-cost services to eligible seniors. Cultivate currently offers two programs: the Carry-Out Caravan grocery shopping and delivery program and the Seniors Helping Other People (SHOP) ramp building service as part of Cultivate’s Fix-It program.
Cultivate has operated the AmeriCorps Seniors Boulder County RSVP program since 1972, and they are excited to add the Weld County RSVP program to their service area. In doing so, they will combine efforts to offer more services to seniors, connect community members through volunteerism, and provide support for a fast-growing demographic of aging residents.
“Weld County’s older adult population is projected to grow by 37% from 2020 to 2030,” says Chrysti Britt, Executive Director for Cultivate. “Our current national system isn’t designed to support all of the needs of an individual as they age. This is where Cultivate comes in. Adding Weld County to our service area, which is so big geographically with a large number of aging adults, works into our already existing services for seniors.”
If you or a family member are in need of services; are interested in volunteering; or you are associated with a Weld County program for seniors in search of partners, please contact Cultivate! Visit https://cultivate.ngo/contact or call 303-443-1933.
