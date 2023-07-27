Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 7.27.23

Published: Jul 27, 2023

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 231 by Assemblymember Phillip Chen (R-Yorba Linda) – Shareholders’ meetings: remote communication.

AB 356 by Assemblymember Devon Mathis (R-Porterville) – California Environmental Quality Act: aesthetic impacts.

AB 569 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) – California State University: Cybersecurity Regional Alliances and Multistakeholder Partnerships Pilot Program.

AB 584 by Assemblymember Gregg Hart (D-Santa Barbara) – California Coastal Act of 1976: coastal development: emergency waiver.

AB 655 by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine) – Fish and wildlife: aquatic invasive species: Caulerpa.

AB 706 by Assemblymember Luz Rivas (D-Sylmar) – Leasing of public lands: minerals other than oil and gas.

AB 712 by Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles) – CalFresh: hot and prepared foods.

AB 826 by Assemblymember Phillip Chen (R-Yorba Linda) – Podiatric medicine: continuing education.

AB 889 by Assemblymember Joe Patterson (R-Rocklin) – Pupil safety: parental notification: synthetic drugs.

AB 902 by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – Ambulances: fee and toll exemptions.

AB 952 by Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Santa Rosa) – Dental coverage disclosures.

AB 1311 by Assemblymember Esmeralda Soria (D-Fresno) – Public postsecondary education: allied health programs: assessment.

AB 1320 by Assemblymember Josh Hoover (R-Folsom) – California Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices: supplemental destination signs: museums.

AB 1583 by the Committee on Agriculture – California Seed Law: subventions: sunset extension.

AB 1611 by Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal (D-Long Beach) – Fish and Game Code: violations.

AB 1706 by Assemblymember Mia Bonta (D-Oakland) – Public trust lands: Encinal Terminals public trust lands: City of Alameda.

AB 1754 by the Committee on Judiciary – Maintenance of the codes.

AB 1760 by the Committee on Water, Parks, and Wildlife – Fish and Game Code.

AB 1766 by the Committee on Labor and Employment – Division of Occupational Safety and Health: regulations.



The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bill:

AB 1506 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) – Foster youth. A veto message can be found here.



For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

